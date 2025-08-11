USFK commander hints at possible troop reduction

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of the ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), suggested a possible reduction in U.S. troops stationed on the Korean Peninsula. In his first press briefing since taking office on Aug. 8, Brunson said that there needs to be changes to USFK, adding that what matters is not the number of troops, but military capability. He openly discussed the idea of reducing the current 28,500 troops in Korea while deploying advanced weapons, such as F-35 fighter jets, under the concept of “strategic flexibility.”This aligns with the U.S. Department of Defense's broader plan to use USFK not only for deterrence against North Korea but also to counter China. Brunson warned that Beijing’s attempts to turn the Yellow Sea into an “internal sea” could infringe on Korea’s sovereignty, arguing that USFK’s role in containing China also serves Korea’s interests.The Donald Trump administration has repeatedly raised the possibility of diverting USFK forces under its “alliance modernization” agenda. That Brunson — the operational commander on the peninsula — mentioned a potential drawdown is notable. The upcoming National Defense Strategy, expected later this month, could include such provisions. Although the U.S. Congress has reaffirmed through the National Defense Authorization Act that USFK should be maintained at current levels, the Trump administration appears ready to reassign troops if deemed necessary. Brunson’s caution that rushing the transfer of wartime operational control could undermine readiness indicates recognition of the need for time in the process.His remarks come just over two weeks before a Korea-U.S. summit, raising speculation they could be part of a strategy to press Seoul for higher defense cost-sharing. Yet Washington’s strategic shift toward containing China is not new. Korea now faces the burden of planning its security strategy under the assumption that USFK numbers may decline.Seoul must be prepared for unilateral moves or pressure from Trump at the summit. In the early 1970s, the Nixon administration withdrew the U.S. 7th Infantry Division from Korea without Seoul’s consent, while providing support for the modernization of the South Korean military. President Lee Jae Myung should seek to persuade Trump to maintain deterrence through rotational deployments of advanced weapons, while ensuring that any reduction in USFK proceeds at a measured pace. The Korean military, in turn, must strengthen its own capabilities within the alliance framework, reallocating defense budgets to enhance intelligence assets, procure advanced weapons and prepare for the eventual transfer of wartime operational control.