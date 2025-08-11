 Pardons without principle cannot win public support
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Editorials

print dictionary print

Pardons without principle cannot win public support

Published: 11 Aug. 2025, 00:00
 
Rebuilding Korea Party leader Cho Kuk attends a press conference at the National Assembly in western Seoul regarding a Supreme Court ruling on Dec. 12, 2024. [NEWS1]

Rebuilding Korea Party leader Cho Kuk attends a press conference at the National Assembly in western Seoul regarding a Supreme Court ruling on Dec. 12, 2024. [NEWS1]

 
Controversy is growing over the selection of recipients for the Aug. 15 special presidential pardon, with questions raised about whether it is appropriate to include former Rebuilding Korea Party leader Cho Kuk and his wife, as well as former Democratic Party (DP) lawmaker Yoon Mee-hyang. Critics suspect the president’s pardon authority, intended to promote national unity, is being used for political purposes.
 
On Aug. 7, the Ministry of Justice's pardon review committee reportedly approved pardons or reinstatements for Cho, his wife Chung Kyung-sim, former DP Reps. Yoon Mee-hyang and Choi Kang-wook, former Seoul Education Superintendent Cho Hee-yeon and former lawmakers Hong Moon-jong, Jung Chan-min and Shim Hak-bong. President Lee Jae Myung is expected to finalize the list at a Cabinet meeting on Aug. 12.
 

Related Article

 
The known candidates have yet to gain public sympathy on the grounds of principle. Cho was sentenced by the Supreme Court in December of last year to two years in prison for academic fraud involving his children and for interfering in a Blue House inspection. The sentence reflected public anger over perceived hypocrisy and the breach of fairness. Yet he is under consideration for a pardon before serving even half his sentence. The People Power Party (PPP) argued that “a couple who caused the greatest national division in constitutional history cannot be pardoned in the name of unity,” adding that the public would see it as a “reward for not fielding a candidate” in the last presidential election.
 
Yoon Mee-hyang’s inclusion raises even more doubts. Her conviction for embezzlement and fraud followed allegations from Lee Yong-soo, a survivor of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery. Although the Supreme Court gave her a suspended prison sentence last November, Yoon continues to claim innocence. The case took over four years to conclude, allowing her to serve her full term as a lawmaker. Former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo posted on social media that “even if pardons are the president’s prerogative, including someone who embezzled comfort women funds in the Aug. 15 [Korea’s Liberation Day from Japanese colonial rule] list is beyond common sense.”
 
Former lawmaker Youn Mee-hyang attends a second trial held at the Seoul High Court in southern Seoul on Sept. 20, 2023, after the court convicted her of embezzling donations meant to support survivors of the Japanese military's wartime sexual slavery. [NEWS1]

Former lawmaker Youn Mee-hyang attends a second trial held at the Seoul High Court in southern Seoul on Sept. 20, 2023, after the court convicted her of embezzling donations meant to support survivors of the Japanese military's wartime sexual slavery. [NEWS1]

 
Adding to the criticism, a photo surfaced showing text messages between the presidential office and the PPP appearing to “trade” names of pardon candidates. This has fueled accusations that the constitutional authority to pardon for national unity is being reduced to a bargaining chip. The situation prompted even singer Steve Yoo’s supporters to demand equal treatment, citing the political pardons under review.
 
As President Lee exercises his pardon authority for the first time, the process must reflect prudence and fairness. A decision seen as transactional or retaliatory would undermine the very purpose of promoting national unity.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
tags Editorials

More in Editorials

Pardons without principle cannot win public support

USFK commander hints at possible troop reduction

Kim Moon-soo’s embrace of Yoon draws fire in leadership bid

First special pardon under Lee administration faces scrutiny over political figures

Who can believe Kim Keon Hee’s claim of being a 'nobody'?

Related Stories

People Power Party moves further from public sentiment amid leadership race

USFK commander hints at possible troop reduction

Government courts business for tariff talks but tightens grip at home

Time to reform Korea’s breach of trust law that keeps executives on edge

Final week for U.S. tariff talks demands clear-eyed strategy
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)