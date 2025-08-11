Pardons without principle cannot win public support

Controversy is growing over the selection of recipients for the Aug. 15 special presidential pardon, with questions raised about whether it is appropriate to include former Rebuilding Korea Party leader Cho Kuk and his wife, as well as former Democratic Party (DP) lawmaker Yoon Mee-hyang. Critics suspect the president’s pardon authority, intended to promote national unity, is being used for political purposes.On Aug. 7, the Ministry of Justice's pardon review committee reportedly approved pardons or reinstatements for Cho, his wife Chung Kyung-sim, former DP Reps. Yoon Mee-hyang and Choi Kang-wook, former Seoul Education Superintendent Cho Hee-yeon and former lawmakers Hong Moon-jong, Jung Chan-min and Shim Hak-bong. President Lee Jae Myung is expected to finalize the list at a Cabinet meeting on Aug. 12.The known candidates have yet to gain public sympathy on the grounds of principle. Cho was sentenced by the Supreme Court in December of last year to two years in prison for academic fraud involving his children and for interfering in a Blue House inspection. The sentence reflected public anger over perceived hypocrisy and the breach of fairness. Yet he is under consideration for a pardon before serving even half his sentence. The People Power Party (PPP) argued that “a couple who caused the greatest national division in constitutional history cannot be pardoned in the name of unity,” adding that the public would see it as a “reward for not fielding a candidate” in the last presidential election.Yoon Mee-hyang’s inclusion raises even more doubts. Her conviction for embezzlement and fraud followed allegations from Lee Yong-soo, a survivor of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery. Although the Supreme Court gave her a suspended prison sentence last November, Yoon continues to claim innocence. The case took over four years to conclude, allowing her to serve her full term as a lawmaker. Former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo posted on social media that “even if pardons are the president’s prerogative, including someone who embezzled comfort women funds in the Aug. 15 [Korea’s Liberation Day from Japanese colonial rule] list is beyond common sense.”Adding to the criticism, a photo surfaced showing text messages between the presidential office and the PPP appearing to “trade” names of pardon candidates. This has fueled accusations that the constitutional authority to pardon for national unity is being reduced to a bargaining chip. The situation prompted even singer Steve Yoo’s supporters to demand equal treatment, citing the political pardons under review.As President Lee exercises his pardon authority for the first time, the process must reflect prudence and fairness. A decision seen as transactional or retaliatory would undermine the very purpose of promoting national unity.