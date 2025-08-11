Monday’s fortune: Unity, patience and emotional insight shape the day
Published: 11 Aug. 2025, 07:00
A reflective and collaborative energy colors the day, favoring clear communication, generosity and steady progress — though a few signs may need to navigate conflict or jealousy with restraint and inner calm. Your fortune for Monday, August 11, 2025.
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 West
🔹 Live youthfully and stay optimistic.
🔹 Keep up with the times.
🔹 Think less — act more.
🔹 You're still in the planning phase.
🔹 Move at a steady, thoughtful pace.
🔹 Be bold and forward-thinking.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Understanding | 🧭 South
🔹 Let the right person handle it.
🔹 Today has its advantages over the past.
🔹 Learn to read and manage people well.
🔹 Weigh both strengths and weaknesses.
🔹 Even the longest journey begins with one step.
🔹 Stay alert to your surroundings.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 East
🔹 The more family, the better.
🔹 Your wisdom shines with age.
🔹 Abundance brings comfort.
🔹 Unity is the key to success.
🔹 Work as one strong team.
🔹 Everything seems just right today.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 North
🔹 A busy life brings both joy and stress.
🔹 Greatness shows early.
🔹 Give quietly without showing off.
🔹 Stay neutral and balanced.
🔹 Read the room wisely.
🔹 Envy gets you nowhere.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Tolerance | 🧭 South
🔹 Keep an open and forgiving heart.
🔹 Don’t cling to the past.
🔹 You may achieve partial success.
🔹 Patience will take you farther.
🔹 Progress is made bite by bite.
🔹 Mind your look and style today.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 North
🔹 Listen to your body’s signals.
🔹 Avoid midday outings.
🔹 Eat well even if you’re not hungry.
🔹 Health alerts — take care.
🔹 Don’t push forward — stay still.
🔹 Avoid flashy words and actions.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 South
🔹 Life may feel touched by joy today.
🔹 Long-awaited news may arrive.
🔹 You may get to do what you love.
🔹 Fortune may favor you.
🔹 Capture beautiful moments in photos.
🔹 Little things will bring clear joy.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 West
🔹 Avoid crowded places.
🔹 Be wary of overly friendly strangers.
🔹 Consider your children’s independence.
🔹 Silence may be golden today.
🔹 If you can’t avoid it, enjoy it.
🔹 Social tensions may trouble you.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 East
🔹 Gains outweigh losses today.
🔹 Luck in wealth and connections.
🔹 A promising tip or proposal may arrive.
🔹 Opportunities may come into view.
🔹 Don’t isolate yourself — expand your horizons.
🔹 You might buy something new.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Live with gratitude and love.
🔹 Today beats tomorrow — enjoy the moment.
🔹 Knock and doors may open.
🔹 A smooth start is possible.
🔹 Say yes more than no.
🔹 Treat yourself with lighthearted spending.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Rainbow (mixed signals) | 🧭 South
🔹 Be generous today — give more than take.
🔹 Expect little and be content.
🔹 Look beyond immediate gains.
🔹 Trust data, not just instinct.
🔹 Be a team player, not the star.
🔹 Appearances can deceive — don’t fall for them.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Shared hearts | 🧭 West
🔹 A giving heart leads the day.
🔹 Even if tempted, stay cautious.
🔹 Live with love and passion.
🔹 Appoint those you trust.
🔹 Conversation brings alignment.
🔹 Balance love and work.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love and overall fortune.
