Rays' Kim Ha-seong homers for 1st time in month, hitting streak ends for Giants' Lee Jung-hoo

Kim Ha-seong of the Tampa Bay Rays has homered for the first time in a month while driving in multiple runs, while Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants had his hitting streak snapped at eight games.Kim batted 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored and also drew a walk against the Seattle Mariners, though his Rays still lost the game 6-3 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Sunday.Batting seventh, Kim lined a double to left off starter Bryan Woo in the top of the second. It was Kim's second double of the season and his first since July 9.In his next time up, with two outs and nobody on in the fourth, Kim crushed a first-pitch fastball and sent it into the seats in left for a solo homer, cutting the Rays' deficit to 4-3.Kim's previous homer had come on July 10.Kim drew a walk in the sixth inning before grounding out in the eighth.His batting average jumped from .192 to .218 after this productive day. This was only Kim's 17th game of the season. The shortstop had a delayed start to his first season with the Rays while recovering from last fall's shoulder surgery and then missed time due to calf and lower back issues.At Oracle Park in San Francisco on Sunday, Lee went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts as his eight-game hitting streak came to an end in an 8-0 Giants loss. It was tied for the longest run of the season for Lee, who had an 11-game streak as a rookie in 2024.Batting seventh, Lee struck out swinging against starter MacKenzie Gore in the bottom of the second and again in the fifth.Against reliever Cole Henry in the seventh, Lee then grounded out to second baseman Paul DeJong.Gore struck out 10 San Francisco batters in six shutout innings, while his teammates pounded out 17 hits for the easy win.Lee is now batting .256 for the season but has a .343 average in nine games in August.Yonhap