Published: 11 Aug. 2025, 09:12
Los Angeles mayor officially declares Son Heung-min ‘an Angeleno’
로스앤젤레스 시장, “손흥민은 이제 앤젤리노”
Korea JoongAng Daily 7면 기사
Friday, August 8, 2025
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass welcomed Son Heung-min to Los Angeles in a press conference on Wednesday, handing him a framed certicate that she said officially made him an Angeleno.
Angeleno: 로스앤젤레스 주민, 로스앤젤레스 사람
framed certificate: 액자형 증서
캐런 배스 로스앤젤레스 시장은 수요일(8월 6일) 기자회견에서 손흥민을 환영하며, 그를 공식적인 ‘앤젤리노’로 선포한다는 의미의 액자형 증서를 전달했다.
Bass was the first speaker at a press conference officially announcing that Los Angeles FC had signed Son, the former Tottenham Hotspur captain and captain of the Korean national team.
captain: (스포츠팀) 주장, 선장
배스 시장은 로스앤젤레스FC(LAFC)가 전 토트넘 홋스퍼 주장 겸 한국 축구 대표팀 주장을 맡고 있는 손흥민을 영입했다고 공식 발표하는 기자회견의 첫 연사였다.
“This is a historic day,” Bass said. “This is an exciting day for the city of LA and on behalf of millions of Angelenos and soccer fans around the world, Sonny — welcome to Los Angeles. This isn’t just a major signing. It’s a moment that will be remembered in the city for generations to come.”
on behalf of: ~을/를 대신해
generations to come: 앞으로의 여러 세대에 걸쳐
배스 시장은 “오늘은 역사적인 날”이라고 연설을 시작했다. 그는 “LA시로써도 매우 흥분되는 날이며, 수백만 앤젤리노와 전 세계 축구 팬을 대신 인사한다”면서 “소니, 로스앤젤레스에 온 것을 환영합니다”라고 말했다. 또 “단순한 대형 영입이 아니라 앞으로 여러 세대에 걸쳐 이 도시에서 기억될 순간”이라고 덧붙였다.
“This isn’t just a step up for this club, it's a leap forward for our city as we prepare in 11 short months to welcome the world for the World Cup. Your decision to come here now sends a very strong message. LA isn’t just ready to host FIFA, LA is ready to lead.”
leap forward: 도약, 큰 진전
배스 시장은 “LAFC의 도약일 뿐만 아니라, 단 11개월 뒤 월드컵을 개최하고 전 세계를 맞을 준비를 하고 있는 우리 도시의 도약”이라면서 “여기 오기로 한 당신의 결정 자체가 강력한 메시지”라고 의미를 부여했다. 특히 “LA는 단순히 FIFA를 맞이할 준비만 하는 것이 아니라, 이끌 준비가 되어 있다”고 강조했다.
Mentioning the Korean American population in Los Angeles, Bass thanked Son for coming at what she called “the perfect time.”
로스앤젤레스의 한인 사회를 언급한 배스 시장은 손흥민이 ‘완벽한 시기’에 왔다고 고마워했다.
“This is personal for our Korean population. And Sonny you are coming at a perfect time. This year has been a tough year for LA. Our momentum is back and today we celebrate that we are one city.”
momentum: 추진력, 탄력, 동력
“우리 한인 사회에 특히 의미가 깊습니다. 소니는 정말 완벽한 시기에 왔습니다. LA는 올해 힘든 한 해를 보냈지만, 이제 다시 동력이 돌아와 회복하고 있고, 오늘은 또 한번 LA는 하나라는 사실을 자축하고 있습니다.”
“Welcome home, because now I am officially going to declare you an Angeleno.”
declare: 선언하다, 선포하다
이어 배스 시장은 손흥민을 로스앤젤레스 시민으로 공식 선포하고 “고향에 온 것을 환영한다”고 말했다.
LAFC officially announced Son’s signing on Wednesday just over an hour before the press conference started. Son is on the books through the 2027 season, with options for both 2028 and 2029.
on the books: 계약돼 있는, 공식 기록에 있는
option: 선택권, 계약 연장권
LAFC는 이날 기자회견 시작 한 시간 전 손흥민 영입을 공식 발표했다. 손흥민은 2027시즌까지 계약이 유지되며 2028년과 2029년에는 계약 연장권이 있다.
BY JIM BULLEY [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
