로스앤젤레스 시장, “손흥민은 이제 앤젤리노” 

More in Football

Premier League may be Korean-less in 2025-26 season as Wolves' Hwang likely to leave

Dodger stars, Harry Kane and David Beckham give Son Heung-min a Hollywood welcome to LA

Son follows footsteps of other Korean internationals with LAFC curtain call

'I’m here to win and I will definitely show you something exciting': Son Heung-min arrives at LAFC

Los Angeles FC officially confirm Son Heung-min signing