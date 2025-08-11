 Genk forward Oh Hyeon-gyu gets assist in 2-1 loss to Liege
Published: 11 Aug. 2025, 15:54 Updated: 11 Aug. 2025, 17:46
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Oh Hyeon-gyu celebrates scoring for Korea against Iraq in the AFC Asian Qualifiers at Basra International Stadium in Basra, Iraq, on June 5. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

KRC Genk forward Oh Hyeon-gyu played the full 90 minutes and notched an assist as his club fell 2-1 to Standard Liège in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday.
 
Oh started in the away fixture at Stade Maurice Dufrasne in Liège, Belgium. With Genk trailing 2-0 in the 70th minute, Toluwalase Arokodare chest-controlled a pass and laid the ball off to Oh, who held off a defender before slipping it back with his left foot. Arokodare ran onto it and finished to halve the deficit.
 

The match marked Oh’s third consecutive start of the season and his first full game since joining Genk last year. The 24-year-old moved from Celtic to the Belgian side last season and scored nine league goals despite serving primarily as a backup striker.
 
Genk remain winless with one draw and two defeats, sitting 14th in the table. Football statistics site FotMob gave Oh a 7.4 rating, the third-highest on the team, noting his two shots. He opened the season with a goal against Club Brugge on July 28, and now has one goal and one assist from three matches.
 
Belgian media reported that Dutch champions Feyenoord were willing to pay 10 million euros ($11.7 million) for Oh this summer, but Genk opted to keep him as a key part of their attack.
 
Arokodare, last season’s first-choice striker, is expected to leave during the current transfer window. Oh is said to prefer staying in Belgium as a regular starter to prepare for the 2026 World Cup in North America.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom staff.
BY PARK LIN [[email protected]]
tags oh hyeon-gyu krc genk belgian pro league

