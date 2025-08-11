 BOK, State Bank of Vietnam sign renewed MOU to boost partnership
BOK, State Bank of Vietnam sign renewed MOU to boost partnership

Published: 11 Aug. 2025, 16:53
President Lee Jae Myung, left, and To Lam, secretary general of Vietnam's Communist Party, review an honor guard during a welcoming ceremony at the presidential office in Seoul on Aug. 11. [YONHAP]

President Lee Jae Myung, left, and To Lam, secretary general of Vietnam's Communist Party, review an honor guard during a welcoming ceremony at the presidential office in Seoul on Aug. 11. [YONHAP]

 
Korea's central bank said on Monday that it has signed a renewed memorandum of understanding (MOU) with its Vietnamese counterpart, the State Bank of Vietnam, to promote bilateral partnership.
 
The updated MOU, initially signed in 2004, aims to deepen cooperation in various areas between the two central banks, including monetary policy and currency issuance.
 

To promote exchanges, the two sides also agreed to hold working-level meetings on top of existing workshops and seminars, the Bank of Korea (BOK) said.
 
"This is meaningful as it lays the foundation to strengthen cooperation between the two central banks," the BOK said. "We hope it can contribute to strengthening the strategic partnership between Korea and Vietnam."
 
Later, the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) said that it has signed a separate agreement with the State Securities Commission of Vietnam aimed at enhancing their cooperation by sharing knowledge and experiences related to capital market oversight.
 
Under the agreement, the two regulatory authorities will share experiences to support the modernization of securities market regulation and supervision, as well as the development of financial products.
 
They also agreed to conduct joint training programs for staff and hold seminars and conferences to deepen mutual understanding of respective capital markets, according to the FSS.
 
"We plan to continue strengthening cooperation with the Vietnamese regulatory authority to actively support the overseas expansion and management of Korean financial institutions operating in the Southeast Asian country," the FSS said in a release.
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom staff.
Yonhap
tags Vietnam Korea

