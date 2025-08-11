 Israel says it killed Al Jazeera journalist
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Israel says it killed Al Jazeera journalist

Published: 11 Aug. 2025, 09:40
Destroyed buildings lie in Gaza, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, July 28. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Destroyed buildings lie in Gaza, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, July 28. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Israel's military said it killed Al Jazeera journalist Anas Al Sharif, whom it claimed headed a Hamas cell, in a strike on Gaza City on Sunday.
 
The Qatari broadcaster said three more of its journalists were also killed, and an official at nearby Shifa Hospital said there were seven people killed in total.
 

Related Article

 
"Anas Al Sharif served as the head of a terrorist cell in the Hamas terrorist organization and was responsible for advancing rocket attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops," the Israeli military said in a statement.
 
Palestinian journalists' groups condemned the killings.
 
A press freedom group and a UN expert previously warned that Al Sharif's life was in danger due to his reporting from Gaza. UN Special Rapporteur Irene Khan said last month Israel's claims against him were unsubstantiated.
 
In July, the Committee to Protect Journalists urged the international community to protect Al Sharif.
 

 

Reuters
tags Israel Palestine Gaza Journalist Qatar

More in World

SK hynix expects AI memory market to grow 30% a year to 2030

Israel says it killed Al Jazeera journalist

Netanyahu defends new military offensive in Gaza and says it will be wider than announced

Disability rights activist Stacey Park Milbern becomes first Korean American on U.S. currency

'MASGA' gets boost with bipartisan U.S. bill to open market to allies

Related Stories

Israeli strikes kill at least 64 people in Gaza as Trump wraps up his Middle East visit

Israeli strikes kill at least 85 in Gaza as Israel allows more aid into Palestinian territory

Gaza cease-fire talks in Cairo near 'significant breakthrough,' two security sources say

Israeli missile hits Gaza children collecting water, IDF blames malfunction

First few aid trucks enter Gaza but allies threaten Israel with sanctions and urge more
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)