Israel says it killed Al Jazeera journalist

Israel's military said it killed Al Jazeera journalist Anas Al Sharif, whom it claimed headed a Hamas cell, in a strike on Gaza City on Sunday.The Qatari broadcaster said three more of its journalists were also killed, and an official at nearby Shifa Hospital said there were seven people killed in total."Anas Al Sharif served as the head of a terrorist cell in the Hamas terrorist organization and was responsible for advancing rocket attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops," the Israeli military said in a statement.Palestinian journalists' groups condemned the killings.A press freedom group and a UN expert previously warned that Al Sharif's life was in danger due to his reporting from Gaza. UN Special Rapporteur Irene Khan said last month Israel's claims against him were unsubstantiated.In July, the Committee to Protect Journalists urged the international community to protect Al Sharif.