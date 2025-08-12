Vouchers go to support small businesses like... Xiaomi? A loophole leads to backlash.
Published: 12 Aug. 2025, 17:34 Updated: 12 Aug. 2025, 17:40
A government subsidy program aimed at helping small businesses is under fire after it was discovered that shoppers can use the benefits to buy home appliances at a directly operated store of Chinese electronics giant Xiaomi — while Korean appliance makers remain excluded.
At Xiaomi Korea’s outlet in the IFC Mall in Yeouido, western Seoul, signs prominently declare: “This store accepts livelihood recovery consumption coupons.” Staff say customers can use the subsidies on every product in the shop, from an 11,800 won ($8) Bluetooth thermometer to televisions priced in the 700,000 won range. The coupons cover up to 150,000 won, with the rest paid out of pocket.
The store, which opened in June, is the only directly operated Xiaomi location in Korea and sells more than 100 products, including smartphones, TVs, fans, rice cookers and vacuum cleaners. Despite Xiaomi’s global revenue topping 70 trillion won ($50.36 billion), the outlet qualifies as a “small business” under Korean rules because it is foreign-owned and posted less than 3 billion won in domestic sales last year — or, in this case, had no sales at all in 2024 before opening.
Xiaomi Korea declined to provide sales figures, citing company policy, but said that “since opening, offline store visits and product trials have steadily increased, and operations remain stable.”
Using a credit card loaded with the coupon, this reporter bought an 11,800 won Bluetooth temperature and humidity monitor; the subsidy was automatically deducted at checkout. The store appeared on the transaction record as “Xiaomi Technology Korea LLC.”
When the livelihood recovery consumption coupons launched in July, the government said its purpose was to “support small business owners and revitalize local economies,” specifically excluding large electronics retailers and corporate-owned convenience stores.
While some regions allow local gift certificates to be used for electronics at large retailers, most home and electronic appliances cannot be purchased with the coupons.
The Ministry of the Interior and Safety says the Xiaomi case is within regulations. “Eligibility is determined not by whether a store is directly operated or franchised, but by last year’s annual revenue of 3 billion won or less and any applicable regional restrictions,” a ministry official said. “Some newly opened stores had no revenue last year, so they can be included, but that does not violate the rules.”
Critics, however, point to reverse discrimination against domestic appliance makers. Xiaomi’s 2024 revenue, reported to the Hong Kong stock exchange, was 365.9 billion yuan ($50.9 billion), surpassing SK hynix. By contrast, Korean appliance maker Cuckoo, which sells products such as rice cookers, microwaves and water purifiers, cannot accept consumption coupons at its directly operated stores.
The same issue is expected to persist with the next round of subsidies. Xiaomi, meanwhile, plans to expand its offline network into other regions, including Gyeonggi.
“The coupons were introduced to help small Korean business owners, but in effect they have given a boost to a Chinese company’s expansion into Korea,” said Lee Eun-hee, a consumer studies professor at Inha University. “The government should close this loophole by setting stricter rules for foreign-owned stores, regardless of their sales volume.”
