 Emart Q2 net loss narrows on cost savings
Published: 12 Aug. 2025, 16:42
Emart logo [JOONGANG ILBO]

Emart, Korea's leading discount retailer, said Tuesday its second quarter net loss had narrowed from a year earlier, helped by cost-saving efforts.
 
Net loss for the three months ending June 30 fell to 31.4 billion won ($22.6 million) from 111.9 billion won in the same period of last year, the company said in a regulatory filing.
 

Emart posted an operating profit of 21.6 billion won, swinging from an operating loss of 34.6 billion won a year earlier. Sales inched down 0.2 percent to 7.03 trillion won from 7.05 trillion won over the cited period.
 
“Consolidated purchases by Emart, its warehouse chain, Emart Traders and Everyday supermarkets helped reduce costs while facility upgrades and increased supplies of quality products at reasonable prices boosted sales at Emart Traders,” a company spokesperson said.
 
Higher equity gains from affiliates, including Starbucks Coffee Korea, Shinsegae Food and the Emart24 convenience store chain, also contributed to the quarterly results.
 
In the second quarter, Starbucks Coffee Korea posted an operating profit of 40.3 billion won on sales of 795.5 billion won, with its store count in Korea reaching 2,050.
 
Emart, a subsidiary of Shinsegae Group, holds a 67.5 percent stake in the coffee chain.
 
In the first half of 2025, the company swung to a net profit of 52.3 billion won from a net loss of 82.5 billion won in the same period of last year.
 
Operating profit surged to 180.9 billion won from 12.5 billion won while sales remained unchanged at 14.25 trillion won.

Yonhap
