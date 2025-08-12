Korea Aerospace joins 'K-Humanoid Alliance' for aircraft manufacturing robotics

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), Korea's sole aircraft manufacturer, said Tuesday it has joined the "K-Humanoid Alliance," a government-led initiative to develop world-class manufacturing humanoid robot technology by 2030.About 70 institutions and companies, including Samsung Electronics and SK Group, are participating in the alliance, which was launched in April and is operated by the Korea Evaluation Institute of Industrial Technology under the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, KAI said in a press release.KAI plans to develop humanoid robots for high-precision, labor-intensive aircraft manufacturing processes, aiming to shorten production time and enhance accuracy.The technology is expected to be applied to tasks such as cutting, drilling, sealing, waterproofing and final inspections, the company said. KAI also aims to deploy artificial intelligence-driven humanoids capable of real-time autonomous decision-making in its manufacturing facilities.The company has already introduced a smart factory system at its plant in Korea for the robot-based manufacturing of Airbus A350 wing ribs, including transport and quality control."Our accumulated know-how in smart manufacturing and digital-based production innovation will provide a solid foundation for humanoid development," the company said.KAI produces a range of military and civilian aircraft, including the KF-21 fighter jet and the Surion utility helicopter.Yonhap