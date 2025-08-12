Pyeongchang to host world's largest synchronized car light show with 2,000 Teslas
Published: 12 Aug. 2025, 15:47
-
- KIM JU-YEON
- [email protected]
Two thousand Teslas will light up the night sky in Pyeongchang, Gangwon, next month in what organizers say will be the world’s largest synchronized car light show.
The event, set for Sept. 20 at the Phoenix Pyeongchang resort, will feature pixelated images created by the cars’ flashing headlights and taillights. Phoenix Park is owned by Phoenix Hotel & Resorts, an affiliate of the JoongAng Ilbo.
The light show is hosted by K-Light Show, which held a similar display with 1,000 Teslas in Suwon, Gyeonggi, last year. The event is organized by owners of the brand's EVs, who volunteered to participate, according to the Gangwon government.
The 2024 rendition saw the EVs flash white and red lights in the word "Korea" as well as images including a heart and a car. The Tesla owners notably indulged the auto brand's owner, Elon Musk, by flashing the Tesla logo and the logo for social media platform X, which Musk also owns, multiple times.
Four Tesla models — Model 3, Model Y, Model S and Model X — are equipped with the light show function, which synchronizes the EV's lighting with music from external speakers.
This year's event is held as part of Gangwon's "Visit Gangwon Year" initiative and is funded by the provincial government, Pyeongchang County, Phoenix Hotel & Resorts and Samyang Roundsquare.
Phoenix Park, which operates hotels and condominiums and leisure facilities including a country club and water park, as well as food manufacturer Samyang Roundsquare, which runs the Samyang Roundhill farm in Pyeongchang, will launch discount events for accommodation and entrance fees in line with Gangwon's tourism initiative.
A promotional booth and photo zone will also be set up near the light show to advertise the provincial government's "Visit Gangwon Year" initiative.
"The upcoming K-Light Show is an ideal opportunity to promote the ‘2025–2026 Visit Gangwon Year’ both in Korea and abroad," said Kim Gwon-jong, head of Gangwon's tourism bureau.
"We welcome the interest and active participation of Tesla owners and the wider public for the largest car light show in the world.”
More information on the light show can be seen on K-Light Show's website.
BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)