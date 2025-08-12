Samsung releases cutting-edge 115-inch Micro RGB TV with eye-watering price
Published: 12 Aug. 2025, 16:46 Updated: 12 Aug. 2025, 17:42
- LEE JAE-LIM
Samsung Electronics on Tuesday released a premium TV with advanced light-emitting diode (LED) backlight technology and a hefty price tag, amid intensifying global TV market competition against Chinese rivals such as TCL and Hisense.
The new model, known as the 115-inch Micro RGB TV, was released domestically in Korea on Tuesday with a price tag of 44.9 million won ($32,000) and will be released globally starting next month in the United States.
In conventional LED TVs, the backlight must pass through a color filter to produce red, green and blue (RGB), which wastes light and limits precision.
Samsung’s new technology densely arranges LEDs that each emit red, green or blue light. This allows the color backlight to control each hue independently and more precisely, enhancing viewing quality with richer color reproduction.
The backlight’s light-emitting components are also smaller than 100 micrometers — smaller than those in Mini LED displays between 100 and 500 micrometers — allowing for denser diode placement and more accurate control of color and brightness.
This also allows for finer contrast, as the smaller the light-emitting components are, the more delicately they can render colors and images, including deep blacks.
Samsung’s Micro RGB TV is the next-generation model following Mini LED, a premium LCD-based TV.
Premium LCD TVs have advanced from quantum-dot light-emitting diode (QLED) panels to Mini LED, often marketed as Neo QLED, with the RGB models marking the next stage in the lineup.
Competition in this segment is dominated by Chinese companies that have gotten a foothold in the LCD panel market. China’s TCL is pushing aggressively with Mini LED TVs while Hisense showcased its 116-inch TriChroma TV that uses RGB backlighting technology at CES 2025 earlier this year.
“Our LEDs have a narrower beaming angle and the highest color purity, so Samsung’s product produces more vivid colors,” said Lee Jong-po, Samsung Electronics’ corporate vice president of the visual display business, comparing the product to Hisense’s similar TV at a press briefing in southern Seoul, “Along with our advanced dimming technology that automatically adjusts light distribution to achieve refined brightness control and prevent unevenness.”
Regarding the costly price tag, Lee said that the 115-inch model was released first to highlight the product’s immersive viewing experience with a larger display.
“Next year, we plan to offer more standard sizes so that consumers can access them more easily,” he added.
