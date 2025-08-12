 Stray Kids' Felix appointed new global ambassador for cosmetics brand Hera
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Stray Kids' Felix appointed new global ambassador for cosmetics brand Hera

Published: 12 Aug. 2025, 12:03
Boy band Stray Kids member Felix has been appointed the new global ambassador for cosmetics brand Hera. [AMOREPACIFIC]

Boy band Stray Kids member Felix has been appointed the new global ambassador for cosmetics brand Hera. [AMOREPACIFIC]

 
Stray Kids member Felix has been appointed the new global ambassador for cosmetics brand Hera, its parent company Amorepacific said Tuesday.
 
It’s the first time in six years that Hera has unveiled a new face, after Jennie of girl group Blackpink held the position since 2019 until this year.
 

Related Article

 
It is also Hera’s first male global ambassador. Although the brand has hired male actors such as “Squid Game” (2021-) star Lee Jung-jae and "Taegukgi: The Brotherhood of War" (2004) star Jang Dong-gun in the past in advertisements for its Homme product line, they were never designated as official muses.
 
Felix will appear in Hera’s upcoming campaign for its Reflection Skin Glow product line later this month. In September, the brand will release a new “Brownie Boy” lip gloss color that it said was inspired by the singer.
 
Felix will be featured in campaigns in other regions including Japan and Thailand as well.
 
Amorepacific noted Felix as “a global top artist that is recognized for his deep voice and remarkable performances” as the reason behind the appointment.
 
“Felix’s bold yet elegant, and multifaceted charm aligns well with Hera’s persona, ‘Seoulista,’” the company said in a statement.
 
“Hera plans to collaborate with Felix to present a new interpretation of its vision in beauty and carry out a variety of brand activities to resonate with customers worldwide.”

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags felix stray kids hera amorepacific

More in Industry

Gov't mulls up to 10 billion won fines for serious industrial accidents

Stray Kids' Felix appointed new global ambassador for cosmetics brand Hera

Korean battery material makers anticipate recovery from U.S. policy changes

Korean Air to cram extra — smaller — seat in each economy row

KT Q2 profit beats expectations on robust core businesses

Related Stories

Stray Kids' Felix to become new voice of Gong Cha kiosks in Korea

Felix of Stray Kids breaks bone in car accident after meet and greet

Gong Cha launches two taro milk teas inspired by Stray Kids' Felix

[CELEB] Stray Kids bares all during extra Seoul concerts

Stray Kids becomes first K-pop act with five RIAA gold albums after 'HOP' certification
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)