Stray Kids' Felix appointed new global ambassador for cosmetics brand Hera
Published: 12 Aug. 2025, 12:03
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Stray Kids member Felix has been appointed the new global ambassador for cosmetics brand Hera, its parent company Amorepacific said Tuesday.
It’s the first time in six years that Hera has unveiled a new face, after Jennie of girl group Blackpink held the position since 2019 until this year.
It is also Hera’s first male global ambassador. Although the brand has hired male actors such as “Squid Game” (2021-) star Lee Jung-jae and "Taegukgi: The Brotherhood of War" (2004) star Jang Dong-gun in the past in advertisements for its Homme product line, they were never designated as official muses.
Felix will appear in Hera’s upcoming campaign for its Reflection Skin Glow product line later this month. In September, the brand will release a new “Brownie Boy” lip gloss color that it said was inspired by the singer.
Felix will be featured in campaigns in other regions including Japan and Thailand as well.
Amorepacific noted Felix as “a global top artist that is recognized for his deep voice and remarkable performances” as the reason behind the appointment.
“Felix’s bold yet elegant, and multifaceted charm aligns well with Hera’s persona, ‘Seoulista,’” the company said in a statement.
“Hera plans to collaborate with Felix to present a new interpretation of its vision in beauty and carry out a variety of brand activities to resonate with customers worldwide.”
