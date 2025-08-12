 Drunk exes, rejoice: You can now delete KakaoTalk messages for 24 hours
Published: 12 Aug. 2025, 19:04
The KakaoTalk messaging app [YONHAP]

Sent a text last night to your ex and regretted it? Don't worry: Kakao's got you covered.
 
Kakao announced that it will update its KakaoTalk messaging app to allow users to unsend their messages within 24 hours of sending the message, a substantial expansion from the current five-minute time frame.
 

Currently, if a user does not unsend a message — hiding its content from its recipient — within five minutes, they can only delete that message from their own device; its recipient can still access it. Participants will still only be able to delete messages they receive locally.
 
After the update rolls out, unsending a message will only send the recipient a “This message has been deleted” notification without showing which participant deleted the message.
 
“We are working to make our service more free and safe for the users,” said a Kakao spokesperson. “We will actively reflect the needs of the users in order to create a more active communication environment.” 
 
The rollout, which began today, will hit desktops first before expanding to smartphones, Kakao said.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
