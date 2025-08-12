 Basquiat exhibition to open at DDP late September, Park Bo-gum narrates audio guide
Basquiat exhibition to open at DDP late September, Park Bo-gum narrates audio guide

Published: 12 Aug. 2025, 17:54
A Jean-Michel Basquiat art exhibition titled ″Signs: Connecting Past and Future″ set to take place from Sept. 23 to Jan. 31, 2026, at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) Museum [THE ESTATE OF JEAN-MICHEL BASQUIAT]

An exhibition focusing on the life and art of Jean-Michel Basquiat (1960-1988) will take place from Sept. 23 through Jan. 31 of next year at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) Museum.
 
Held in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the JoongAng Ilbo newspaper, the exhibition brings together 70 paintings and drawings by Basquiat along with eight notebooks collected from nine countries around the world.
 

Titled "Signs: Connecting Past and Future," the exhibition particularly focuses on the symbols and metaphors used by Basquiat in his iconic works. Visitors to the exhibition can listen to the detailed story and meaning behind each work through the voice of actor Park Bo-gum, who took part in the exhibition as the audio guide narrator.
 
Early bird tickets will be available from Aug. 13 at 9 a.m. through Aug. 19, with a 35 percent discount off the original price. The second round of early bird ticket sales will take place from Aug. 20 to Aug. 31, with a 30 percent discount and sales of tickets with a 20 percent discount will take place from Sept. 1 to Sept. 22.
 
Tickets can be bought at NOL Ticket (formerly InterPark Ticket), Naver, Kream, KakaoTalk Booking and Yes24.
 
Starting Aug. 26, members who subscribe to The JoongAng’s content membership service, “The JoongAng Plus The Art,” will receive complimentary invitations to the Basquiat exhibition. Promotional events will also offer souvenirs such as enamel pins and hardcover catalogs.
 
Jean-Michel Basquiat on the cover of The New York Times magazine on the February 1987 issue [LIZZIE HIMMEL]

″Museum Security (Broadway Meltdown)″ (1983) by Jean-Michel Basquiat [THE ESTATE OF JEAN-MICHEL BASQUIAT]

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Jean-Michel Basquiat Basquiat JoongAng The JoongAng Group art exhibition Park Bo-gum

