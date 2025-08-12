 First panda twins born in Korea share final moments with mother before independence journey begins
First panda twins born in Korea share final moments with mother before independence journey begins

Published: 12 Aug. 2025, 18:31
From left, giant pandas Rui Bao, Hui Bao and Ai Bao are pictured at Everland amusement park in Yongin, Gyeonggi, on Aug. 12. [SAMSUNG C&T]

The first panda twins born in Korea shared one last cuddle with their mother on Tuesday before beginning their journey into independence.
 
Giant pandas Rui Bao and Hui Bao, the twin offspring of Ai Bao, were shown to the public with their mother for the last time before being separated from Wednesday, according to Samsung C&T, the operator of Everland, where the pandas reside.
 

Visitors will accordingly be able to see Ai Bao in the morning and the twins in the afternoon at Everland's Panda World from Wednesday.
 
Rui Bao and Hui Bao celebrated their second birthday on July 7. They are the younger sisters of Fu Bao, the first Korean-born giant panda who was sent back to China after reaching maturity in April last year. 
 
Giant pandas Ai Bao, front, Hui Bao, right from Ai Bao, and Rui Bao are pictured at Everland amusement park in Yongin, Gyeonggi, on Aug. 12. [SAMSUNG C&T]

Visitors take pictures of giant pandas Rui Bao, Hui Bao and Ai Bao at Everland amusement park in Yongin, Gyeonggi, on Aug. 12. [SAMSUNG C&T]

Giant panda cubs typically become independent from their mothers around 18 months to two years of age, transitioning from their mother's milk to consuming bamboo and other foods. 
 
Everland carekeepers have gradually increased Rui Bao and Hui Bao's time away from their mother to foster the twins' independence, according to Samsung C&T. 
 
The twins' new home, the newly constructed Panda Second House, is set to open in September. The public will be able to see Rui Bao and Hui Bao at the Panda Second House once they have adjusted to their new environment, Samsung C&T said.
 
From left, giant pandas Rui Bao, Hui Bao and Ai Bao are pictured at Everland amusement park in Yongin, Gyeonggi, on Aug. 12. [SAMSUNG C&T]

From left, giant pandas Rui Bao, Ai Bao and Hui Bao are pictured at Everland amusement park in Yongin, Gyeonggi, on Aug. 12. [SAMSUNG C&T]

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
