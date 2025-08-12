 Applications for Changdeok Palace moonlight tour ticket raffle to open Wednesday
Applications for Changdeok Palace moonlight tour ticket raffle to open Wednesday

Published: 12 Aug. 2025, 16:34
“Moonlight Tour at Changdeok Palace″ in April 2025. [KOREA HERITAGE SERVICE]

Tickets for Changdeok Palace’s seasonal nighttime tours will be offered through a raffle, with applications opening at 2 p.m. Wednesday through Aug. 19, the Korea Heritage Service said Tuesday.
 
Titled “Moonlight Tour at Changdeok Palace,” the event invites visitors to explore the grand palace on a guided evening stroll in the autumn breeze. This year it will be held every Thursday to Sunday from Sept. 4 to Oct. 26 with six sessions per day. Each session lasts 100 minutes, with start times ranging from 7:10 p.m. to 8:10 p.m.
 

Each session will accept up to 25 participants.
 
Raffle entries will be held on Ticketlink. Winners will be announced on Aug. 21 and will each be able to buy a maximum of two tickets from Aug. 22 to Aug. 26, charging 30,000 won ($21) per person.
 
Any remaining seats will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis starting Aug. 27 at 2 p.m.
 
The program will also include four foreign-language sessions, held in English, Chinese and Japanese, on Sept. 28, Oct. 5, Oct. 12 and Oct. 19. Tickets for these sessions will be sold on Creatrip on a first-come, first-served basis beginning Aug. 27 at 9 a.m.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
