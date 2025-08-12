People Power Party flounders in YouTuber Jeon Han-gil controversy (KOR)

With its Aug. 22 national convention approaching, the People Power Party (PPP) finds itself mired in a dispute regarding conservative YouTuber Jeon Han-gil. On Aug. 11, the PPP’s Ethics Committee announced it would initiate disciplinary proceedings against Jeon for disrupting a joint campaign speech. Earlier, interim leader Song Eon-seog said the party could not tolerate “agitational acts that tarnish the party’s reputation and incite division and conflict.” The convention’s election committee also expressed “strong regret” for Jeon’s conduct.Rather than using the joint speech to present its vision, the PPP has spent four days consumed by the Jeon controversy. A vocal supporter of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, Jeon disrupted the first rally in Daegu on Friday. Claiming to be from an online outlet, he sat in the press section using a badge that had reportedly been issued to another outlet. During the speech by a candidate who supported Yoon’s impeachment, Jeon encouraged shouts of “traitor,” turning the event into chaos.Party leaders have said they will bar Jeon from Busan rally on Tuesday, yet some candidates have defended him. On Monday, Supreme Council contenders Kim Min-su, Kim Jae-won, Kim Tae-woo and Son Beom-gyu appeared on Jeon’s YouTube channel. Sitting side by side as if being interviewed, they questioned the disciplinary move, calling it “retaliation” or arguing he had proper media credentials. They downplayed the disturbance as strong audience response or justified reaction to provocation. Jeon, emboldened, claimed all four agreed the disciplinary action was wrong and accused party leaders of “power abuse” and “press suppression,” suggesting they would not treat KBS the same way.The party’s leadership candidates also share blame. When Jeon asserted the need to “protect former President Yoon,” contenders Kim Moon-soo and Jang Dong-hyeok pledged to allow his return to the party. That stance comes even as Yoon refuses to cooperate with prosecutors or attend trial proceedings from his cell in Seoul Detention Center — hardly a posture that would win back public support.The PPP’s retreat into factional politics, allowing a former cram school instructor to line up candidates, is partly a product of its primary rules: 80 percent of votes come from party members and only 20 percent from public opinion. Even the Democratic Party includes 30 percent polling in its leadership races. For a party in greater need of boosting approval ratings, such a structure makes candidates more inclined to seek Jeon’s favor rather than broaden appeal to the general public.Since impeachment and defeat in the presidential election, the PPP has repeatedly failed to reform. With little capacity to check the government or ruling party, it remains fixated on its internal power struggle. If it keeps floundering in Jeon’s mire, it risks losing even the small base it has left.8·22 전당대회를 앞두고 국민의힘이 보수 유튜버 전한길씨의 늪에서 허우적대고 있다. 당 중앙윤리위는 어제(11일) 전씨의 전당대회 합동연설회 방해와 관련해 징계를 개시하기로 했다. 앞서 송언석 비대위원장은 “당의 명예를 실추시키고 분열과 갈등을 조장하는 선동 행위는 용납할 수 없다”고 말했다. 전당대회 선거관리위원회도 “(전씨의) 장내 질서 문란 행위에 대해 강한 유감을 표한다”고 밝혔다.합동연설회를 계기로 비전을 제시해야 할 국민의힘은 대오각성하기는커녕 나흘째 전씨 문제로 무기력한 모습이다. 윤석열 전 대통령을 지지해 온 전씨는 지난 8일 열린 첫 대구 연설회를 난장판으로 만들었다. 전씨는 유튜브 언론이라며 기자석에 앉았다. “다른 언론사에 나눠준 비표로 들어갔다”는 게 당 선관위의 얘기다. 전씨는 탄핵 찬성 후보가 연설할 때 “배신자” 구호를 외치도록 선동했다. 연설회장은 고함이 난무하는 아수라장이 됐다.당 지도부는 오늘 부산 연설회에서 전씨의 출입을 막겠다고 했으나, 일부 출마자가 전씨를 감싸고 나섰다. 당의 엄단 방침이 무색하게 김민수·김재원·김태우·손범규 최고위원 후보는 어제 전씨 유튜브에 출연했다. 전씨 앞에서 면접을 보듯 테이블에 나란히 앉은 네 후보는 당의 징계 방침에 대해 “기자 등록이 돼 들어온 것” “출입금지는 일종의 보복” “방청객 호응이 커서 시끄러웠다” “싸움을 건 데 대한 정당한 대응”이라며 전씨를 엄호했다. 고무된 전씨는 “네 분 모두 징계가 잘못됐다고 했다”며 “지도부의 갑질”이라고 역공했다. 그는 “언론 탄압”이라며 “KBS라면 그렇게 했겠느냐”고 억지 주장을 했다. 당 지도부의 영이 서지 않는다. 당대표 후보들의 책임도 크다. “윤 전 대통령을 지켜야 한다”고 주장하는 전씨 앞에서 김문수·장동혁 후보는 윤 전 대통령의 재입당을 받아들이겠다고 말했다. 서울구치소에서 조사도, 재판도 막무가내로 거부하는 윤 전 대통령을 보면서도 이런 식이니 민심이 돌아올 리 없다.학원 강사 출신인 전씨가 후보를 줄 세우는 국민의힘의 퇴행은 당원투표 80%, 국민여론조사 20%를 반영하는 경선 룰 탓도 있다. 더불어민주당도 여론조사를 30% 반영하는 마당에 지지율 제고가 더 절실한 국민의힘이 오히려 일반 국민 의견 반영에 더 인색한 구조다. 이러니 “윤 전 대통령을 지키자”고 주장하는 전씨의 환심을 사려고 후보들이 그 앞에 앉아 쩔쩔매며 비위를 맞추는 양상이다.국민의힘은 탄핵과 대선 패배 이후에도 혁신 시도가 실패를 거듭하고 있다. 정부·여당의 독주 견제는 엄두도 못 내는 형편이다. 당권 쟁탈에 골몰해 전씨 늪에서 헤매다간 얼마 안 남은 지지자마저 계속 이탈할 게 자명하다.