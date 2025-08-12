Surprise launch of the real-name financial transaction system (KOR)

“Dear fellow citizens, we are finally implementing the real-name financial transaction system. From this moment on, all financial transactions will be conducted under real names only.”With those words at 7:45 p.m. on Aug. 12, 1993, President Kim Young-sam (1929-2015) stunned the country by announcing an unanticipated emergency statement before the press. He declared Emergency Financial Decree No. 16, titled “Emergency Financial Decree on Real-Name Financial Transactions and Confidentiality.”Finance rests on credit, and credit cannot exist without transparency. In that sense, a “real-name financial transaction system” is tautological. Yet Korea had long debated its introduction. The roots lay partly in lingering traditions from an agrarian society, but the deeper cause was the May 16 military coup. On July 29, 1961, the military government enacted the “Act on the Guarantee of Secrecy of Savings and Deposits,” which legalized non–real-name transactions using borrowed or false names under the pretext of legitimizing illicit funds.Seen charitably, this brought “black money” into the banking system, fueling industrialization. In reality, it allowed slush funds, political money and speculative real estate capital to be laundered through banks under the protection of law. Both ruling and opposition parties enjoyed the benefits and resisted change. Even after democratization in 1987, and despite the opposition’s legislative majority, the system remained untouched.Upon taking office, Kim Young-sam declared a break from military rule and prepared an implementation plan in secret. He then abruptly announced the policy and requested an extraordinary session of the National Assembly. The real-name financial transaction system was more than an economic measure — it was a first step toward Korea’s substantive democratization and economic reform.32 years later, non–real-name transactions have not been eradicated. On Aug. 11, police raided the office of Rep. Lee Choon-suak, who recently left the Democratic Party over allegations that he conducted stock trades using an aide’s account. A thorough investigation is needed.“친애하는 국민 여러분, 드디어 우리는 금융실명제를 실시합니다. 이 시간 이후 모든 금융거래는 실명으로만 이루어집니다.” 1993년 8월 12일 저녁 7시45분 김영삼 대통령이 예고 없이 언론 앞에서 발표한 긴급 담화문의 내용이다. 긴급재정명령 제16호 ‘금융실명거래 및 비밀보장에 관한 긴급재정명령’을 선포한 것이다.금융이란 신용을 바탕으로 이루어진다. 신용은 투명성 없이 성립할 수 없다. 그러니 ‘금융실명제’란 동어반복이다. 그러나 대한민국은 금융실명제 시행을 둘러싸고 오랜 논란을 겪었다. 오랜 농경사회의 전통에서 못 벗어난 탓도 있었지만, 원죄는 5·16 군사정변에 있었다. 1961년 7월 29일 군부는 음성적인 자금을 양성화한다는 명분하에 ‘예·적금 등 비밀보장에 관한 법률’을 제정했다. 차명이나 가명을 동원한 비실명 금융거래를 합법화하는 내용이었다. 긍정적으로 보자면 ‘검은돈’이 은행에 들어와 산업화의 밑거름이 되었지만, 부정축재 자금, 정치자금, 부동산 투기 자금 등이 은행을 통해 세탁되면서 오히려 법의 보호를 받게 되었다.이 구조를 만끽하면서 이권을 지키는 데에는 여야가 따로 없었다. 87년 민주화 이후 여소야대 국면에서도 금융실명제가 실시되지 않은 것은 그런 이유 때문이었다. 대통령 취임과 함께 군사정권과의 단절을 선언하며 문민정부를 표방한 김영삼은 비밀리에 시행안을 마련했다. 이후 기습적으로 금융실명제를 선포한 후 임시국회 소집을 요청했다. 금융실명제는 단순한 경제 정책이 아니었다. 대한민국의 실질적 민주화, 경제 민주화의 첫 단추와도 같았다.금융실명제 시행 후 32년이 지났지만 차명 거래는 근절되지 않았다. 어제(11일) 경찰이 보좌관 명의 계좌로 주식 매매를 했다는 의혹이 불거지자 더불어민주당을 탈당한 이춘석 의원 사무실 등을 압수수색했다. 철저한 수사가 필요하다.