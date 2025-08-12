Ampers&One show they're imperfect but confident with 'Loud & Proud' — in pictures

Boy band Ampers&One performs B-side “Seesaw” during a showcase for the release of its third EP, ″Loud & Proud,″ at the Sky Art Hall in western Seoul on Aug. 12. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band Ampers&One held a comeback showcase on Tuesday at the Sky Art Hall in western Seoul to mark the release of its third EP "Loud & Proud."
The seven-member group — Jiho, Kamden, Mackiah, Brian, Kyrell, Seungmo and Siyun — performed the lead track “That’s That,” the B-side “Seesaw,” and answered questions from the media.
"Loud & Proud" comes four months after the band’s last EP "Wild & Free," released in April. The new album follows a “rebellious angel” concept and features six tracks: the lead track “That’s That,” and the B-sides “Seesaw,” “Get Famous,” “Move Out,” “Did it,” and “I’m Down.”
“When you think of an angel, you imagine a very kind and pure image,” Kyrell told reporters. “But we wanted to break that stereotype, even if we’re not perfect, we can still be cool and confident.”
“We made a lot of changes in terms of visuals, performance and music for this comeback,” Jiho added. “Since this year, all of our members have become adults, we felt that we could portray this concept even better.”
The members actively participated in the album’s productions, with Kamden and Mackiah being credited for the lyrics of all the tracks.
“I tried to create a wide variety of rap styles on this album,” Mackiah said. “I divided them into two: one with a heavier feel, and one that’s more upbeat and rides the bounce. We challenged ourselves with both styles and worked to make the difference between them clear.”
The EP was officially released at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
The following images capture key moments from the event, during which Ampers&One posed for the cameras and introduced the album to the media.
Boy band Ampers&One poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its third EP, “Loud & Proud,” at the Sky Art Hall in western Seoul on Aug. 12. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band Ampers&One performs lead track “That’s That” during a showcase for the release of its third EP, "Loud & Proud," at the Sky Art Hall in western Seoul on Aug. 12. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band Ampers&One answers questions during a showcase for the release of its third EP, "Loud & Proud," at the Sky Art Hall in western Seoul on Aug. 12. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band Ampers&One performs B-side “Seesaw” during a showcase for the release of its third EP, "Loud & Proud," at the Sky Art Hall in western Seoul on Aug. 12. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Ampers&One’s Kamden poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s third EP, "Loud & Proud," at the Sky Art Hall in western Seoul on Aug. 12. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Ampers&One’s Brian poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s third EP, "Loud & Proud," at the Sky Art Hall in western Seoul on Aug. 12. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Ampers&One’s Jiho poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s third EP, "Loud & Proud," at the Sky Art Hall in western Seoul on Aug. 12. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Ampers&One’s Siyun poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s third EP, "Loud & Proud," at the Sky Art Hall in western Seoul on Aug. 12. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Ampers&One’s Kyrell poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s third EP, "Loud & Proud," at the Sky Art Hall in western Seoul on Aug. 12. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Ampers&One’s Mackiah poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s third EP, "Loud & Proud," at the Sky Art Hall in western Seoul on Aug. 12. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Ampers&One’s Seungmo poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s third EP, "Loud & Proud," at the Sky Art Hall in western Seoul on Aug. 12. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
