More in K-pop

'KPop Demon Hunters' anthem 'Golden' hits No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 chart

Can fans ever keep their distance from K-pop stars at airports?

Blackpink may release first EP in 3 years this November

First lady, Vietnamese party chief's wife bond over culture at National Museum

SHINee's Key goes for 'weird' with eerie album 'Hunter'