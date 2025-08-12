 'KPop Demon Hunters' anthem 'Golden' hits No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 chart
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

'KPop Demon Hunters' anthem 'Golden' hits No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 chart

Published: 12 Aug. 2025, 09:25
A scene from the Netflix animated film ″KPop Demon Hunters″ [NETFLIX]

A scene from the Netflix animated film ″KPop Demon Hunters″ [NETFLIX]

 
“Golden,” the original soundtrack single from Netflix’s animated film “KPop Demon Hunters,” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the ninth K-pop song to top the chart and the first performed by female vocalists.
 
Billboard announced on Monday that “Golden,” which is sung by the fictional girl group HUNTR/X in the animated film, rose one spot from last week to dethrone Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” and climb to the top of its Hot 100 list.
 

Related Article

 
The track’s seven-week climb began with a debut at No. 81 in early July, followed by a steady ascent from the 23rd spot to the much-coveted top position. It also topped the U.K.’s Official Singles Chart earlier this month, making it one of the rare songs to conquer both major Western charts.
 
During the latest chart tracking week, “Golden” logged 31.7 million U.S. streams, up 9 percent from the previous week, along with 8.4 million radio airplay impressions and 7,000 sales.
 
Billboard noted that while several K-pop acts have reached No. 1 before — most notably BTS, with six songs, and members Jimin and Jungkook with one each — “Golden” is the first K-pop track fronted by women to achieve the feat.
 
In the “KPop Demon Hunters” storyline, HUNTR/X is a fictional act, but its real-world vocals come from Korean American artists EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami. EJAE and Ami were born in Seoul, while Audrey Nuna hails from New Jersey. The song, written by former SM Entertainment trainee EJAE, has been praised for its addictive melody and soaring high notes, quickly becoming one of the year’s biggest K-pop hits.
 
Its high-note section has turned into a viral challenge — dubbed the “Golden Challenge” — with established stars, such as Bada of S.E.S., Lee Hae-ri of Davichi, Solar of Mamamoo, Lily of NMIXX, An Yu-jin of IVE, Ailee and Kwon Jin-ah posting their own renditions. In a summer largely devoid of standout K-pop anthems, “Golden” has filled the gap with a sound that is both cinematic and undeniably catchy.
 
 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea Kpop Demon Hunters Golden Billboard charts

More in K-pop

'KPop Demon Hunters' anthem 'Golden' hits No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 chart

Can fans ever keep their distance from K-pop stars at airports?

Blackpink may release first EP in 3 years this November

First lady, Vietnamese party chief's wife bond over culture at National Museum

SHINee's Key goes for 'weird' with eerie album 'Hunter'

Related Stories

'KPop Demon Hunters' soundtrack maintains global chart momentum

'Golden' from 'KPop Demon Hunters' tops British Official chart

'KPop Demon Hunters' songwriter EJAE finally hits the big time after 'Golden' climbs charts globally

'Golden' from 'Kpop Demon Hunters' ranks No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100 for 2nd week

Come for music, stay for the cosmology: The Korean folk symbols and beliefs of 'KPop Demon Hunters'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)