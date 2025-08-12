Minnie of i-dle to star in Thai remake of 2004 rom-com '50 First Dates'
Published: 12 Aug. 2025, 14:58
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Singer Minnie of girl group i-dle will make her debut on the big screen as the lead character of the Thai remake of 2004 rom-com "50 First Dates," her agency Cube Entertainment said Tuesday.
"50 First Dates" revolves around Lucy Whitmore, who suffers from anterograde amnesia, or a form of memory loss that only allows her to remember a certain day of her life, and Henry Roth, who tries to win over her heart by flirting with Lucy every single day.
Minnie will take the role of sweet-hearted Lucy alongside Thai actor and model Nadech Kugimiya as Henry. Kugimiya took the lead in the 2019 Thai remake of the famed Korean drama series "My Love From the Star" (2013-14).
Minnie took on her first acting job as part of Netflix's original series "So Not Worth It" (2021) and showed off her lovely, quirky side outside of her singing career.
"With her first lead role in the Thai remake of '50 First Dates,' Minnie is expected to show off her upgraded, bright and adorable charms," said Cube Entertainment.
Meanwhile, Minnie's group i-dle is set to take part in the Japanese music festival Summer Sonic 2025 on Aug. 16 and 17.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)