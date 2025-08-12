 Minnie of i-dle to star in Thai remake of 2004 rom-com '50 First Dates'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Minnie of i-dle to star in Thai remake of 2004 rom-com '50 First Dates'

Published: 12 Aug. 2025, 14:58
Minnie of girl group i-dle [CUBE ENTERTAINMENT]

Minnie of girl group i-dle [CUBE ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Singer Minnie of girl group i-dle will make her debut on the big screen as the lead character of the Thai remake of 2004 rom-com "50 First Dates," her agency Cube Entertainment said Tuesday.
 
"50 First Dates" revolves around Lucy Whitmore, who suffers from anterograde amnesia, or a form of memory loss that only allows her to remember a certain day of her life, and Henry Roth, who tries to win over her heart by flirting with Lucy every single day.
 

Related Article

 
Minnie will take the role of sweet-hearted Lucy alongside Thai actor and model Nadech Kugimiya as Henry. Kugimiya took the lead in the 2019 Thai remake of the famed Korean drama series "My Love From the Star" (2013-14).
 
Minnie took on her first acting job as part of Netflix's original series "So Not Worth It" (2021) and showed off her lovely, quirky side outside of her singing career.
 
"With her first lead role in the Thai remake of '50 First Dates,' Minnie is expected to show off her upgraded, bright and adorable charms," said Cube Entertainment.
 
Meanwhile, Minnie's group i-dle is set to take part in the Japanese music festival Summer Sonic 2025 on Aug. 16 and 17.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Minnie i-dle film Cube Entertainment

More in K-pop

Twice's Chaeyoung to release debut solo album 'Lil Fantasy vol. 1' on Sept. 12

Minnie of i-dle to star in Thai remake of 2004 rom-com '50 First Dates'

Stray Kids' Felix appointed new global ambassador for cosmetics brand Hera

Stray Kids' Changbin donates 100 million won to help pediatric patients

'KPop Demon Hunters' anthem 'Golden' hits No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 chart

Related Stories

Girl group i-dle gets set for Japan concert series in October

K-pop agencies Cube Entertainment, YG come out against deepfake pornography

(G)I-DLE's Miyeon releases duet 'Glow Up' with Chinese singer Jike Junyi

(G)I-DLE pays homage to times gone by with release of latest EP

'Contract ends November, who's to stop me?' (G)I-DLE's Soyeon drops major exit hint during concert
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)