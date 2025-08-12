Stray Kids' Changbin donates 100 million won to help pediatric patients
Published: 12 Aug. 2025, 11:57
-
- KIM JU-YEON
- [email protected]
Stray Kids' Changbin donated 100 million won ($72,000) to the Samsung Medical Center in central Seoul for the treatment costs of financially disadvantaged pedriatic patients, the rapper's agency JYP Entertainment said Tuesday.
The 100 million won will be used toward supporting surgery, treatment and mental health care for pedriatic patients with economic hardships, according to JYP Entertainment.
The contribution was made as part of Changbin's birthday celebrations, which fall this year on Aug. 11, or Monday.
"I am deeply grateful for the love of my fans and the chance to share a small measure of hope with children on my birthday," the rapper said through the agency's news release.
"I hope my gesture contributes to their recovery and to their healthy growth."
A Samsung Medical Center official said the donation "will be a great source of strength for pedriatic patients and their families."
"The donation will be used with great care to support the children’s treatment and recovery," the official added.
Changbin, and the rest of the Stray Kids members, recently finished their "dominATE" tour that spanned 54 concerts in 34 regions around the world.
The boy band is set to release its fourth full-length album, "Karma" with the lead track "Ceremony" on Aug. 22, four years since they released its last.
BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)