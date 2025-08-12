 Twice's Chaeyoung to release debut solo album 'Lil Fantasy vol. 1' on Sept. 12
Twice's Chaeyoung to release debut solo album 'Lil Fantasy vol. 1' on Sept. 12

Published: 12 Aug. 2025, 14:59
Online cover image of Twice Chaeyoung's ″Lil Fantasy vol.1″ album set for release on Sept. 12 [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Online cover image of Twice Chaeyoung's ″Lil Fantasy vol.1″ album set for release on Sept. 12 [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Chaeyoung of girl group Twice will make her solo debut with a full-length album titled "Lil Fantasy vol.1" on Sept. 12, her agency JYP Entertainment said Tuesday.
 
The album is Chaeyoung's first as a solo artist since debuting with Twice 10 years ago.
 

Chaeyoung has been flaunting her unique vocals as a member of Twice. She took part in the soundtrack of Netflix's global hit "KPop Demon Hunters" along with her bandmates Jeongyeon and Jihyo.
 
Chaeyeong comes as the fourth member of Twice to make a solo debut, following members Nayeon, Jihyo and Tzuyu.
 
Twice recently headlined the Lollapalooza Chicago music festival earlier this month.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
