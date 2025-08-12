 Kim Seul-gi, Yoon Doo-joon reunite for one-episode drama 'The Custody War'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Television

print dictionary print

Kim Seul-gi, Yoon Doo-joon reunite for one-episode drama 'The Custody War'

Published: 12 Aug. 2025, 15:01
Actors Kim Seul-gi and Yoon Doo-joon pose for photos during an online press conference for the upcoming one-episode drama ″The Custody War″ on Aug. 11. [CJ ENM]

Actors Kim Seul-gi and Yoon Doo-joon pose for photos during an online press conference for the upcoming one-episode drama ″The Custody War″ on Aug. 11. [CJ ENM]

 
Kim Seul-gi and Yoon Doo-joon will reunite on screen Sunday for the first time in a decade, starring as a feuding couple in tvN’s new one-episode drama series "The Custody War." The show, which will also stream on Tving, airs at 9:20 p.m. and centers on a divorcing couple locked in a battle over the cat they raised together. 
 

Related Article

 
Kim plays Yoo-jin, a career woman who travels frequently for work but is deeply attached to Nori, the stray cat she and her husband adopted. Yoon plays Do-young, who has managed most of the cat’s day-to-day care, from vaccinations to neutering. Their five-year marriage is unraveling, but neither is willing to give up Nori.
 
The production recently released the drama’s main poster and trailer, further fueling anticipation. The poster shows Do-young and Yoo-jin locking eyes, with Nori sitting between them, capturing the tense atmosphere.  
 
The main poster for the upcoming one-episode drama ″The Custody War″ [CJ ENM]

The main poster for the upcoming one-episode drama ″The Custody War″ [CJ ENM]

 
As “The Custody War” marks the first on-screen reunion in 10 years for Kim and Yoon since “Splash Splash Love,” curiosity is heightened about their chemistry.  
 
Buzz grew earlier this year when a mock wedding invitation featuring the two appeared online, reading: “We first met 10 years ago, and now we plan to walk the days ahead together.”
 
"The Custody War" will open the 2025 season of O’PENing, a tvN–Tving collaboration that delivers complete stories in a single episode. How Yoo-jin and Do-young’s love story will end — or begin again — will unfold Sunday night. 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea drama The Custody War Kim Seul-gi Yoon Doo-joon Splash Splash Love

More in Television

Kim Seul-gi, Yoon Doo-joon reunite for one-episode drama 'The Custody War'

Tim Burton and 'Wednesday' team visit Seoul to win over Korean audiences

Actor Koo Hye-sun calls out use of references to 2020 divorce on entertainment shows

Yes, I have children born out of wedlock, but they were born after my marriage collapsed, comedian Kim Byung-man says

Actor Park Si-hoo denies he facilitated homewrecking, threatens legal action

Related Stories

2020 tvN drama series 'Flower of Evil' to get Indian remake

[Today's Cartoon]

Lee Mu-saeng is the perfect right-hand man

Singer Park Hyung-joon is dead at 83

Where’s the scrutiny?
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)