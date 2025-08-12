Kim Seul-gi, Yoon Doo-joon reunite for one-episode drama 'The Custody War'
Kim Seul-gi and Yoon Doo-joon will reunite on screen Sunday for the first time in a decade, starring as a feuding couple in tvN’s new one-episode drama series "The Custody War." The show, which will also stream on Tving, airs at 9:20 p.m. and centers on a divorcing couple locked in a battle over the cat they raised together.
Kim plays Yoo-jin, a career woman who travels frequently for work but is deeply attached to Nori, the stray cat she and her husband adopted. Yoon plays Do-young, who has managed most of the cat’s day-to-day care, from vaccinations to neutering. Their five-year marriage is unraveling, but neither is willing to give up Nori.
The production recently released the drama’s main poster and trailer, further fueling anticipation. The poster shows Do-young and Yoo-jin locking eyes, with Nori sitting between them, capturing the tense atmosphere.
As “The Custody War” marks the first on-screen reunion in 10 years for Kim and Yoon since “Splash Splash Love,” curiosity is heightened about their chemistry.
Buzz grew earlier this year when a mock wedding invitation featuring the two appeared online, reading: “We first met 10 years ago, and now we plan to walk the days ahead together.”
"The Custody War" will open the 2025 season of O’PENing, a tvN–Tving collaboration that delivers complete stories in a single episode. How Yoo-jin and Do-young’s love story will end — or begin again — will unfold Sunday night.
