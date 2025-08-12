JoongAng Ilbo, CSIS to host 'Art of the Deal: New Opportunities for Korea-U.S. Cooperation'

The JoongAng Ilbo, in partnership with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and with support from the Korea Peace Foundation and JTBC, will host a timely and in-depth analysis of the first summit between President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump.The JoongAng Ilbo–CSIS Forum 2025, taking place in Seoul on August 26, will feature key current and former officials from both governments, as well as experts in diplomacy, security and trade from both countries. Speakers will include Minister of Unification Chung Dong-young and former U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis.Under the theme of the “Art of the Deal: New Opportunities for Korea-U.S. Cooperation,” the forum will focus on the outcomes of the expected summit and explore future avenues for collaboration.Held as part of the JoongAng Ilbo’s 60th anniversary celebrations, the forum will offer unparalleled insight into the future of Korea-U.S. relations.Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025From 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.Dynasty Hall, The Shilla Hotel, SeoulVictor Cha, CSIS Geopolitics and Foreign Policy Department president; Philip Goldberg, former U.S. ambassador to Korea; John Hamre, CSIS president; Timothy Martin, The Wall Street Journal Korea bureau chief; James Mattis, former U.S. secretary of defense; Robert Porter, former White House staff secretary; Kelly Ann Shaw, former deputy director of the White House National Economic CouncilKim Sung-han, former national security adviser; Bark Tae-ho, former minister of trade; Song Min-soon, former minister of foreign affairs and trade; Shin Jung-seung, former ambassador to China; Yoon Young-kwan, former minister of foreign affairs and trade; Lee Jae-min, dean of the Seoul National University School of Law; Lee Ha-kyung, senior columnist at the JoongAng Ilbo; Chung Dong-young, minister of unification; Choi Byung-il, professor emeritus of Ewha Womans University; Choi Seok-young, former ambassador to Geneva; Hong Seok-hyun, JoongAng Holdings chairman; Hong Hyun-ik, chair of the foreign and security affairs subcommittee of the State Affairs Planning Advisory Committee