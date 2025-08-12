Lee to meet Trump for 1st summit on Aug. 25 in Washington, presidential office announces
Published: 12 Aug. 2025, 12:53
- SARAH KIM
Korean President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump's first summit, expected to discuss security and economic cooperation, is set for Aug. 25 in Washington, the presidential office announced Tuesday, after the two countries announced a trade deal at the end of last month.
Lee is set to embark on a three-day official visit to the United States from Aug. 24 to 26 upon the invitation of Trump, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a press briefing at the Yongsan presidential office in Seoul.
"The two leaders will discuss ways to develop the Korea-U.S. alliance into a future-oriented, comprehensive strategic alliance in response to the changing international security and economic environment," Kang said. "They will also discuss ways to achieve peace and denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula while strengthening the robust Korea-U.S. combined defense posture."
After months of negotiations, Seoul and Washington announced on July 30 that the two sides agreed to set tariffs on Korean exports to the United States at 15 percent, lower than the expected 25 percent, averting a worst-case scenario just ahead of his Aug. 1 deadline for a trade deal.
Trump further announced that Korea promised to invest $350 billion in the United States, though the actual amount and details are expected to become clearer through the two leaders' summit. Through this announcement, Trump said he expects to meet with Lee at the White House in around two weeks' time, prompting the two sides to iron out a more detailed schedule and agenda.
"Building on the recently concluded tariff negotiations, the two leaders are expected to discuss ways to further strengthen economic cooperation, including in manufacturing sectors like semiconductors, batteries and shipbuilding, as well as the economic security partnership in areas such as advanced technology and key minerals," Kang said.
She said there will be a more detailed explanation of the itinerary, which includes a working luncheon at the White House on Aug. 25, once it is finalized.
The summit comes 82 days after Lee took office on June 4. Lee will be accompanied by first lady Kim Hea Kyung in his second overseas trip since he became president, after attending the Group of 7, or G7, summit in Canada in June, where a planned first meeting with Trump fell through.
Kang said there is consideration of a Korean business delegation to the United States, but that they "are not yet at the stage of concrete discussions," indicating that an announcement will be made once preparations are completed.
When asked whether Lee could inspect a Korean company shipyard during the visit, Kang said, "It could be quite possible."
This comes amid reports that Lee is considering visiting the Hanwha Philly Shipyard in Pennsylvania during his visit.
During negotiations, Korea especially touted a $150 billion shipbuilding investment package, dubbing it the MASGA, or "Make America Shipbuilding Great Again" project, which Washington is said to have expressed keen interest in.
Regarding a question on recent reports that Lee may visit Japan, Kang replied, "Nothing has been decided yet."
She pointed that the two sides have been working on shuttle diplomacy, as discussed with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the G7 summit.
