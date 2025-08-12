More in Diplomacy

Lee to meet Trump for 1st summit on Aug. 25 in Washington, presidential office announces

Korea to expand APEC cooperation amid global trade shifts: Trade minister

JoongAng Ilbo, CSIS to host 'Art of the Deal: New Opportunities for Korea-U.S. Cooperation'

Korea, Vietnam sign 10 MOUs, pledge to raise trade volume to $150 billion by 2030

Focus on adapting to population aging, not reversing it, U.S. expert tells APEC forum