 Gachon University, Vietnam's FPT University join hands to create semiconductor undergrad program
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 12 Aug. 2025, 14:28
FPT University Chairman Le Truong Tung, fourth from left, pose for a photo with Gachon University President Yoon Won-jung after signing a memorandum of understanding on Aug. 11 to run the Gachon-FPTU College of Semiconductor program. [GACHON UNIVERSITY]

Gachon University announced Tuesday it is partnering with Vietnam's FPT University to create an undergraduate program in semiconductors, also hoping to open opportunities to host such students for future postgraduate programs.  
 
The two universities signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday to create the Gachon-FPTU College of Semiconductor program, an undergraduate program that will enable students to study semiconductors in both countries.  
 

The students will learn Korean and the basics of semiconductors at the FPT University during their first and second years, and then come to Gachon University to take intensive semiconductor courses in their third and fourth years.  
 
The intensive course at Gachon University will include hands-on training at the school's semiconductor cleanroom and classes about semiconductor design, manufacturing and simulation.
 
Upon completion, the students will earn a bachelor's degree from Gachon University.
 
If students from the Gachon-FPTU College of Semiconductor program show interest in pursuing master's or doctorate degrees also at Gachon University, the school plans to offer additional support.
 
"Although the details are still under review and not finalized, we are considering offering scholarships to those students," said a spokesperson for Gachon University. 
 
The Gachon-FPTU College of Semiconductor program will start as early as the fall 2026 semester, aiming to have around 300 students participate.  
 
Gachon University has been strengthening its semiconductor studies, creating the College of Semiconductor in 2024 with an admissions quota of 400 and renovating its semiconductor cleanroom in June. 
 
"Our partnership with FPT University will be an opportunity for the two universities, which lead semiconductor education in both countries, to come together and foster global talent," said Yoon Won-jung, vice president of Gachon University. "We will build a sustainable growth model by combining the educational and research resources of both institutions.”
 
 

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
