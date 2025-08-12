Monthly rents drop, maintenance fees rise for studio apartments in major university neighborhoods
Published: 12 Aug. 2025, 15:15 Updated: 12 Aug. 2025, 15:23
The average monthly rent of studio rooms in major university neighborhoods in Seoul has dropped year-on-year, while the average maintenance fee for these rooms has risen.
According to a report released on Tuesday by real estate market tracker Dabang, the average monthly rent for studio rooms in 10 major university areas, including Heukseok in Dongjak District, Sinchon in Seodaemun District and Imun in Dongdaemun District, was 581,000 won ($418), a 4.5 percent fall from last year’s 608,000 won.
The survey was based on monthly rent prices of studio apartments smaller than or equal to 33 square meters (355.2 square feet) and with security deposits less than 10 million won.
Gwanak, the residential area around Seoul National University in Gwanak District, southern Seoul, saw the biggest drop in the average monthly rent of studio rooms, which fell 15.4 percent year-on-year to 423,000 won.
Heukseok, home of Chung-Ang University, followed with a 13.3 percent drop to 477,000 won, trailed by areas around Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, Sungkyunkwan University and Ewha Womans University, each with a 10.5 percent, 5.6 percent and 4.2 percent drop.
However, the residential area around Hanyang University saw an increase in monthly rent of 4.5 percent to 575,000 won, followed by those around Korea University and Kyung Hee University with a 3.3 percent and 0.6 percent increase, respectively.
The average maintenance fee of studio rooms in the 10 surveyed university neighborhoods rose 3.3 percent to 75,000 won.
The studio rooms located near Korea University in Seongbuk District, northern Seoul, saw the biggest jump in maintenance fee of 18.6 percent to 83,000 won. Those around Hanyang University and Ewha Womans University followed with a 16.7 percent and 12.2 percent jump, respectively.
