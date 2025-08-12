 SeoulArts to accept early admissions applications for int'l students starting Monday
SeoulArts to accept early admissions applications for int'l students starting Monday

Published: 12 Aug. 2025, 10:52
The Seoul Institute of the Arts campus in Ansan, Gyeonggi [SEOUL INSTITUTE OF THE ARTS]

Seoul Institute of the Arts (SeoulArts) will accept applications for early admissions for international students starting from Monday.
 
Applications will be open from Aug. 18 to Sept. 16, with practical tests scheduled between Oct. 18 to Nov. 2.
 

The application process includes a screening for qualifications, an online application and practical tests.
 
According to SeoulArts, practical tests vary by major and may include video or portfolio submissions, real-time auditions via Zoom or offline auditions.
 
To apply through the international admissions track, applicants need to be foreign nationals whose parents are also foreign nationals. Applicants must have graduated from or be expected to graduate from high school.
 
Applicants are required to prove their Korean language proficiency by submitting a TOPIK level 2 score or above. However, those who have graduated from a Korean high school or have completed beginner level 2 or higher at the King Sejong Institute are exempt from submitting Korean language certificates.
 
More information is available on the official website of SeoulArt (www.seoularts.ac.kr).
 

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
