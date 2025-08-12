North Korea promotes 'Paektu Spirit' and trekking to the mountain as 80th anniversary of Korean liberation approaches
North Korea is urging its citizens to channel the “Paektu Spirit” and trek to Mount Paektu — a sacred symbol of revolutionary grit and a centerpiece of state propaganda — where leader Kim Jong-un famously rode a white horse up the snow-covered peak alongside top military officials in 2019.
The campaign coincides with the 80th anniversary of Korea’s liberation from Japanese colonial rule.
In a front-page article on Tuesday with the title loosely translated to “Let’s complete the Korean revolution to the end with the Paektu Spirit!” the ruling Workers’ Party’s official newspaper, the Rodong Sinmun, said, “the great spirit that guarantees the eternal vitality of our revolution is the Paektu Spirit created by the anti-Japanese revolutionary forerunners in the biting cold and fierce snowstorms of Paektu.” (translated)
“By arming ourselves more firmly with the Paektu spirit created by the revolutionary forerunners and showing absolute loyalty to the ideas and leadership of our respected General Secretary [Kim Jong-un], we can vigorously advance toward greater victories,” the newspaper added.
On page three the same day, in a separate piece titled “Important issues in revolutionary tradition education at present,” the paper again stressed the significance of “education through visits to revolutionary historic sites in the Mount Paektu region.”
The Rodong Sinmun wrote, “One must always be aware that there is no graduation certificate from ‘Paektu University,’ and the march to Mount Paektu must continue in spring, in summer and throughout one’s life.”
Pyongyang has long promoted Mount Paektu as a key revolutionary site, portraying it as the base of Kim Il Sung’s anti-Japanese struggle and the birthplace of Kim Jong-il. The regime created the “Paektusan Secret Camp,” claimed to be a former military base and the claimed birthplace of Kim Jong-il, and refers to the mountainous regions as “Paektu University" where the revolutionary spirit is learned.
North Korea often likens its economic struggles and U.S. sanctions to the hardships of the anti-Japanese fight, calling on citizens to overcome them with the “Paektu Spirit.”
After the collapse of the 2019 Hanoi summit with the United States, Kim’s horseback ascent of the mountain was broadcast by state media as a display of resolve. Since then, the ideological promotion of the “Paektu Spirit” has intensified.
Today, the doctrine remains a central part of ideological training, with visits to the mountain’s sites touted as revolutionary by the regime conducted year-round.
This month, groups including the national women’s union’s chief instructors, junior propaganda officials, youth and students and trade union leaders and members have climbed Mount Paektu despite the summer heat.
