 Ex-first lady Kim Keon Hee arrives for pretrial detention hearing on multiple allegations
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Ex-first lady Kim Keon Hee arrives for pretrial detention hearing on multiple allegations

Published: 12 Aug. 2025, 09:52
Members of Special Counsel Min Joong-ki’s team investigating various allegations involving former First Lady Kim Keon Hee carry boxes of seized items after completing a raid of Seohee Construction’s headquarters in southern Seoul on Aug. 11. [NEWS1]

Members of Special Counsel Min Joong-ki’s team investigating various allegations involving former First Lady Kim Keon Hee carry boxes of seized items after completing a raid of Seohee Construction’s headquarters in southern Seoul on Aug. 11. [NEWS1]

 
Former first lady Kim Keon Hee arrived at Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul at 9:27 a.m. on Tuesday to attend a pretrial detention hearing. The court is expected to decide whether to detain her late in the afternoon. 
 
The special counsel team, led by Special Counsel Min Joong-ki, requested an arrest warrant for Kim on Thursday on three charges related to alleged stock manipulation in connection with Deutsch Motors, interference in the nomination of Myung Tae-kyun and solicitation involving Buddhist shaman Geonjin.  


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom staff.
BY LEE CHAN-KYU,SON SUNG-BAE AND YANG SU-MIN [[email protected]]
tags Kim Keon Hee Special counsel warrant

More in Politics

Ex-first lady Kim Keon Hee arrives for pretrial detention hearing on multiple allegations

JoongAng Ilbo, CSIS to host 'Art of the Deal: New Opportunities for Korea-U.S. Cooperation'

Former Rebuilding Korea Party leader Cho Kuk among 836,000 pardoned by president

First lady, Vietnamese party chief's wife bond over culture at National Museum

Park Hang-seo, Yiruma to attend state dinner for general secretary of Communist Party of Vietnam

Related Stories

Ex-first lady and other key figures in 'butler gate' investment scandal to be questioned

Special counsel raids land ministry, subcontractors in probe involving ex-first lady

Special counsel investigating Kim Keon Hee to summon her, Yoon Suk Yeol

Special prosecutor halts attempts to arrest Yoon due to ex-president's legal counsel appointment

DP rams three controversial bills through Assembly amid PPP boycott

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)