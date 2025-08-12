Ex-first lady Kim Keon Hee arrives for pretrial detention hearing on multiple allegations
Published: 12 Aug. 2025, 09:52
Former first lady Kim Keon Hee arrived at Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul at 9:27 a.m. on Tuesday to attend a pretrial detention hearing. The court is expected to decide whether to detain her late in the afternoon.
The special counsel team, led by Special Counsel Min Joong-ki, requested an arrest warrant for Kim on Thursday on three charges related to alleged stock manipulation in connection with Deutsch Motors, interference in the nomination of Myung Tae-kyun and solicitation involving Buddhist shaman Geonjin.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom staff.
BY LEE CHAN-KYU,SON SUNG-BAE AND YANG SU-MIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)