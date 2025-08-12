해외에서 자라 한국에 정착…언어 장벽과 불확실한 미래에 맞서는 중도입국 청소년들
Published: 12 Aug. 2025, 09:23
Raised abroad, rooted in Korea: Immigrant students tackle language barrier, uncertain futures
해외에서 자라 한국에 정착… 언어 장벽과 불확실한 미래에 맞서는 중도입국 청소년들
Wednesday, August 6, 2025
When 14-year-old Hoang Yen Nhi first learned she would be moving to Korea, she was thrilled — it was her very first time traveling abroad.
Yen Nhi was born and raised in Thai Binh, a northern city in Vietnam, for her entire life before coming to Seoul.
born and raised: 태어나고 자라다
한국으로 이주한다는 소식을 처음 들었을 때 14세의 황옌니는 들뜬 마음을 감추지 못했다. 태어나서 처음으로 해외에 나가는 것이었기 때문이다. 옌니는 서울에 오기 전까지 베트남 북부 도시인 타이빈에서 태어나고 자랐다.
“I came to Korea in June last year with my mom,” said Yen Nhi, who also goes by her Korean name, Shin Ji-soo, in fluent Korean during a recent interview at the Seoul Global Youth Education Center in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul. She hadn’t spoken a word of Korean before arriving. But learning the language was essential — not only for everyday life, but to continue her education in a country where public schooling is conducted entirely in Korean.
go by: ~라는 이름으로 불리다
essential: 필수적인
everyday life: 일상생활
public schooling: 공교육
“저는 지난해 6월에 엄마와 함께 한국에 왔어요” 서울 영등포구에 위치한 서울글로벌청소년교육센터에서 진행된 중앙데일리와의 인터뷰에서 그는 유창한 한국어로 말했다. 한국 이름 신지수로도 불린다. 옌니는 한국에 오기 전까지 한국어를 한마디도 할 줄 몰랐다. 그러나 일상생활은 물론 모든 공교육이 한국어로 진행되는 나라에서 언어 습득은 필수였다.
Like many students who arrive in Korea during their school years, Yen Nhi has struggled with the language barrier and with adapting to an unfamiliar education system. The number of students like Yen Nhi, who came to Korea during their school years, has nearly doubled over the past decade from 5,602 in 2014 to 10,896 in 2023, according to the Education Ministry.
school year: 학령기
language barrier: 언어 장벽
over the past decade: 지난 10년 동안
학령기에 한국에 이주한 많은 중도입국 청소년들처럼 옌니 역시 낯선 교육 환경과 언어 장벽에 부딪혀 왔다. 교육부에 따르면 옌니처럼 학령기에 중도입국한 청소년 수는 2014년 5602명에서 2023년 1만896명으로 10년 사이 두 배 가까이 증가했다.
These figures, however, include only those enrolled in elementary, middle or high schools and those from international marriage households. The actual number is likely much higher when including older students and children of ethnic Koreans or those whose parents have permanent residency.
enrolled in: ~에 재학 중인
international marriage household: 국제결혼 가정
ethnic Korean: 재외동포
permanent residency: 영주권
다만 이 통계는 초·중·고교에 재학 중인 국제결혼 가정 출신 학생만을 포함한 수치로, 부모가 영주권을 가진 경우나 나이가 더 많은 학생까지 포함하면 실제 수치는 더 많을 것으로 보인다.
To study at a Korean public school, Yen Nhi had to repeat a year. At 14, she would typically be in her first year of middle school, but she is currently enrolled in sixth grade, the last year of elementary school in Korea.
repeat a year: 유급하다
typically: 일반적으로, 보통
옌니는 한국 공립학교에 입학하기 위해 한 학년을 유급해야 했다. 나이로는 일반적으로 중학교 1학년에 해당하지만 현재는 초등학교 6학년에 재학 중이다.
“The language is so difficult,” Yen Nhi said. Because of this, she chooses to spend her time at the Seoul Global Youth Education Center instead of joining after-school clubs. At the Seoul Global Youth Education Center, Yen Nhi joins hundreds of students between the ages of 9 and 24 who, like her, arrived in Korea during their school years.
spend time: 시간을 보내다
after-school club: 방과 후 동아리
“한국어가 너무 어려워요.” 옌니는 방과 후 동아리 활동 대신 서울글로벌청소년교육센터에서 시간을 보내고 있다. 이 센터에는 그처럼 학령기 중 한국에 온 9세부터 24세까지의 중도입국 청소년 수백 명이 함께 모여 있다.
The center, established by the Seoul Metropolitan Government and operated by nonprofit Migrant Center Friend, offers Korean language classes as well as more lighthearted courses — like K-pop dance and board games — to help newcomers adapt to the local culture.
nonprofit: 비영리 단체
lighthearted: 가볍고 재미있는
newcomer: 새로 온 사람
adapt to: ~에 적응하다
서울시가 설립하고 비영리단체인 '이주민센터 친구'가 운영하는 이 기관에서는 한국어 수업은 물론 K팝 댄스나 보드게임 같은 가볍고 재미있는 수업도 마련돼 있어 새로 온 학생들이 한국 문화에 보다 쉽게 적응할 수 있도록 돕는다.
