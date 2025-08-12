Blaze extinguished at Seoul National University after battery explosion
Published: 12 Aug. 2025, 12:00 Updated: 12 Aug. 2025, 13:44
-
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
A fire resulting from a battery explosion at Seoul National University's engineering department building was contained after 50 minutes of firefighting efforts on Tuesday.
Smoke was reported coming from the building located on the north side of the university’s campus in Gwanak District, southern Seoul, at approximately 10:43 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters and equipment were immediately dispatched to the area.
Some 40 people were reportedly present at the scene. No casualties were reported, as all students and personnel were evacuated from the affected building.
The Seoul fire department dispatched 25 trucks and 82 personnel to the area. Authorities will begin investigating the exact cause of the fire.
BY LIM JEONG-WON
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
