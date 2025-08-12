 Blaze extinguished at Seoul National University after battery explosion
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Blaze extinguished at Seoul National University after battery explosion

Published: 12 Aug. 2025, 12:00 Updated: 12 Aug. 2025, 13:44
The main gate to Seoul National University's campus in Gwanak District, southern Seoul [JOONGANG ILBO]

The main gate to Seoul National University's campus in Gwanak District, southern Seoul [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
A fire resulting from a battery explosion at Seoul National University's engineering department building was contained after 50 minutes of firefighting efforts on Tuesday.
 
Smoke was reported coming from the building located on the north side of the university’s campus in Gwanak District, southern Seoul, at approximately 10:43 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters and equipment were immediately dispatched to the area.
 

Related Article

 
Some 40 people were reportedly present at the scene. No casualties were reported, as all students and personnel were evacuated from the affected building.
 
The Seoul fire department dispatched 25 trucks and 82 personnel to the area. Authorities will begin investigating the exact cause of the fire.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea fire Seoul National University Gwanak District explosion

More in Social Affairs

Posco E&C, LT Sambo, Kyong Dong Engineering raided over suspected electrocution of Myanmar worker

Man apprehended for threatening neighbor with baton, pistol-shaped gas sprayer

Blaze extinguished at Seoul National University after battery explosion

Thousands of children are hidden from the Korean government. Here's how they live.

Final body recovered after devastating torrential rains in northern Gyeonggi

Related Stories

Woori and Seoul National University to support start-ups

Patented testing

Suspect stabs 2 in Sillim-dong before jumping to death

One taken to hospital, 4 rescued from apartment fire in Seoul

Gyeongkuk National University extends closure due to wildfire threat
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)