Bee...ware: August most dangerous month for hive removals and stings, warns National Fire Agency
Published: 12 Aug. 2025, 17:05
The National Fire Agency has warned that August is the most dangerous month for bee-related incidents, reporting sharp increases in hive removal dispatches and bee sting patients over the past three years.
According to agency data, hive removal calls jumped 54 percent — from 193,986 cases in 2022 to 304,821 in 2024 — an average annual rise of 25.4 percent. Bee sting patients rose 7.5 percent in the same period, from 6,953 to 7,573 cases, an average yearly increase of 4.4 percent.
Most incidents occur in August. Last August saw record monthly figures, with 114,421 hive removal cases and 2,225 bee sting patients. While this year’s numbers so far are lower than last year’s, the current daily average of 54 bee sting patients has already exceeded half the three-year high set in late August 2022, when the average hit 107 per day.
As of Sunday, eight patients had gone into cardiac arrest from bee stings this year. In previous years, such cases have numbered 10 or more annually. All victims in the past three years were over 50, but this year’s cases include men in their 40s. The agency cautioned that anyone allergic to bee venom risks cardiac arrest regardless of age.
Honeybee stings leave the stinger in the skin, which should be removed immediately before disinfecting and applying ice. Hornets do not leave stingers but inject more potent venom, requiring an urgent 119 call.
“Bee stings can cause more than flesh wounds,” said Kim Jae-woon, head of the agency’s rescue division. “They can trigger nausea, dizziness, hives and, in severe cases, difficulty breathing. If stung, report it immediately to 119 for first-aid guidance and emergency dispatch.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
