Diners don't want to play Sokcho's squid game with rude vendors, rip-offs
Published: 12 Aug. 2025, 19:32
Just hours after pledging to greet customers with smiles, vendors at a squid market in Sokcho, Gangwon, found themselves facing fresh outrage — this time over claims that they charged more than twice the going rate for squid.
Last Friday, a post titled “I’m furious after visiting the squid market” appeared on the Sokcho city government’s online bulletin board, accompanied by two photos.
The author, identified by the surname Park, wrote that they had gone to the market with acquaintances after hearing that squid prices had dropped due to a good catch. But the expectation of a tasty bargain quickly gave way to shock at what they called an “absurdly inflated” price.
According to Park, vendors claimed “squid is scarce these days” and demanded 28,000 won ($20) per squid, refusing to sell a single squid and pressuring customers to buy two for 56,000 won.
A Busan Ilbo report from March 3 estimated the price of a fresh squid to be approximately 9,417 won each.
Despite the high price, Park said the vendor was also rude, pressuring the group to order additional food and drinks shortly after they began eating.
“They told us to get our own wet wipes and grumbled when we asked for more chili sauce, saying, ‘Why do you need sauce if you’re not going to order more food?’” Park wrote, adding that the group left mid-meal in frustration.
Park noted that a nearby sashimi restaurant was selling two squid for 20,000 won and even included raw fish as a free side dish.
“I’ve attached photos in case you don’t believe me,” the post read. “Is it right to accept things as they are — with 56,000 won squid and rude vendors?”
The complaint came on the same day that vendors at the squid market had publicly pledged to improve service. Earlier that day, cooperatives and associations related to the Sokcho fishing industry held a special training session and “self-reflection” meeting in Cheongho-dong, attended by about 20 market vendors.
Participants vowed to greet customers with bright smiles, speak politely and maintain fair prices. They also pledged to end practices such as refusing card payments, overcharging, pressuring customers to order expensive dishes and rushing diners.
The event was prompted by a June 26 YouTube video showing a restaurant worker at the market telling customers, “Miss, can’t you eat here?” and “Hurry up and eat,” and urging them to move seats — remarks that fueled public anger over unfriendly service.
