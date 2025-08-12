 Driver safe after truck's wheel drops into sinkhole near Saebyeok Market in Busan
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Driver safe after truck's wheel drops into sinkhole near Saebyeok Market in Busan

Published: 12 Aug. 2025, 16:00 Updated: 12 Aug. 2025, 17:34
A large sinkhole measuring 5 meters (16 feet) long and 1 meter wide opens on a road in Sasang District, Busan, on Aug. 12. [YONHAP]

A large sinkhole measuring 5 meters (16 feet) long and 1 meter wide opens on a road in Sasang District, Busan, on Aug. 12. [YONHAP]

 
A sinkhole measuring 5 meters (16 feet) long and 1 meter wide opened on a road near Saebyeok Market in Busan, at around 11:05 a.m. on Tuesday. 
  
The rear wheel of a passing 1-ton truck fell into the hole, prompting fire authorities to secure the scene. The driver did not sustain serious injuries. 
 

Related Article

  
The location lies near the construction site of the Busan Metro Sasang–Hadan Line, where 14 sinkholes have formed in the past three years. This marks the 15th.
  
The Busan Metropolitan City's Audit Committee cited both heavy rainfall and poor construction and supervision as causes in an audit conducted in September last year. 
 
The city government and Busan Transportation Corporation introduced road management measures, but large sinkholes have continued to appear, heightening anxiety among nearby residents.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom staff.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
tags Sinkhole Busan Truck

More in Social Affairs

Viral TikTok showing maggots at K-barbecue restaurant causes global kerfuffle

Vouchers go to support small businesses like... Xiaomi? A loophole leads to backlash.

Korea's first pro golfer recognized under Korean name at last on Japan Open records

Bee...ware: August most dangerous month for hive removals and stings, warns National Fire Agency

Lee Jae Myung administration aims to cut workplace fatalities from OECD high

Related Stories

Sinkhole comes just 4 days after gov. measures, raises major red flag for subway construction

Sinkhole appears in Gwanak District, area restricted

'We're terrified': Sinkhole triggers panicked hotel evacuation

Construction? Climate change? As sinkholes open in Seoul, causes remain a mystery.

Sinkhole opens up in Incheon partially swallowing cargo truck
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)