Driver safe after truck's wheel drops into sinkhole near Saebyeok Market in Busan
Published: 12 Aug. 2025, 16:00 Updated: 12 Aug. 2025, 17:34
A sinkhole measuring 5 meters (16 feet) long and 1 meter wide opened on a road near Saebyeok Market in Busan, at around 11:05 a.m. on Tuesday.
The rear wheel of a passing 1-ton truck fell into the hole, prompting fire authorities to secure the scene. The driver did not sustain serious injuries.
The location lies near the construction site of the Busan Metro Sasang–Hadan Line, where 14 sinkholes have formed in the past three years. This marks the 15th.
The Busan Metropolitan City's Audit Committee cited both heavy rainfall and poor construction and supervision as causes in an audit conducted in September last year.
The city government and Busan Transportation Corporation introduced road management measures, but large sinkholes have continued to appear, heightening anxiety among nearby residents.
