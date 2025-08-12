Eating shoots and leaving
Published: 12 Aug. 2025, 19:09 Updated: 12 Aug. 2025, 19:34
Rui Bao,right, and Hui Bao, left, twin giant pandas at Everland’s Panda World in Yongin, Gyeonggi, spend time with their mother, Ai Bao, on Aug. 12. After today, the twins will be separated from her to begin living independently. This was also the last public viewing of the mother and twins together.
