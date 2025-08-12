Man charged for threatening to stab apartment management over parking stickers
Published: 12 Aug. 2025, 19:06
A person was charged by police for leaving a note threatening to stab anyone who glues an illegal parking sticker to their car at an apartment complex in Gwangju’s Seo District.
The Gwangju Seobu Police Precinct said Tuesday it had charged the resident without detention on charges of attempted intimidation.
The suspect allegedly left the note around 4:30 a.m. on July 28 on the windshield of their illegally parked car at an apartment complex in Hwajeong-dong, Seo District, that read, “If you put a sticker on my car, I will come find you and stab you in the stomach with a weapon.”
Police said the resident had repeatedly parked illegally in the complex’s parking lot in the past, prompting the management office to place multiple violation stickers on his car, which allegedly led to the incident.
Although the resident initially denied leaving the note during questioning, police secured CCTV footage showing him attaching it to the car.
Police apprehended the suspect at their residence later that afternoon.
Authorities considered applying the charge of threatening the public but ultimately went with attempted intimidation, as the target of the threat was the apartment’s management office rather than an unspecified number of people.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom staff.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)