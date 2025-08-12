Man hit and killed by ITX express train in North Jeolla
Published: 12 Aug. 2025, 18:54
A man was killed Tuesday at 12:58 p.m. after being hit by an ITX-Maum train near Sintaein Station in Jeongeup, North Jeolla, according to police the same day.
The victim was walking along a curved section of the track and against the direction of train traffic when he was struck by a southbound train entering the station. He suffered severe head and other injuries, was taken to a hospital and later died.
The train, which was traveling from Yongsan Station in central Seoul to Mokpo, South Jeolla, was carrying 98 passengers. No one on board was injured. After the scene was cleared, the train departed at 2:07 p.m., about 70 minutes behind schedule.
Korail believes the victim trespassed onto the tracks. Police are working to confirm his identity and determine the exact circumstances of the accident.
