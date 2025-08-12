 Man on trial for brutal beating of female Vietnamese co-worker
Man on trial for brutal beating of female Vietnamese co-worker

Published: 12 Aug. 2025, 14:46
A Vietnamese woman's face is seen swollen and bruised after being assaulted by a man in his 40s who worked with her at an egg packaging company [YONHAP]

A man in his 40s went on trial Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a Vietnamese co-worker after accusing her of “ignoring” him. Prosecutors asked a Suwon District Court judge to sentence him to two years in prison. 
 
Prosecutors told the court the assault was “not light,” noting the victim was a foreign national.
 

The man, who worked as an executive at a company in Yongin, Gyeonggi, that handled packaging for eggs, kicked the victim, a Vietnamese woman in her 20s who worked at the same company, repeatedly in the face and other parts of her body during an altercation on May 19, inducing severe bruises and injuries that required two weeks of treatment.
 
Investigators determined that the man committed the crime during an argument with the victim, angered by what he claimed was dismissive attitudes from her and that she had “ignored” him.
 
The sentencing for the trial is scheduled for Aug. 28.
 
 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea Vietnamese worker assault sentence

