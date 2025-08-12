 Operators of Korea's largest PDF-pirating group busted


Published: 12 Aug. 2025, 14:00
The government raids the home of the operator of Yubin Archive, Korea's largest online education piracy ring. [MINISTRY OF CULTURE, SPORTS AND TOURISM]

The government has busted the operator of Yubin Archive, Korea's largest online education piracy ring, which is suspected of illegally copying and distributing 16,000 textbooks, online lessons and test papers over the course of two years.
 
Yubin Archive, a 330,000-memebr Telegram chat that opened in July 2023, distributed educational material from hagwon (cram schools) that even covered test materials from law exams amid heated competition in the country. It is Korea's largest PDF gongyubang (sharing room)
 

The chief operator of Yubin Archive had argued that the chat room aimed to “solve the inequalities of the current education system” while operating a separate room for paid customers, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
 
The government tracked down the operator and the accomplices through digital forensics and raided suspects' homes to secure related evidence.
 
Yubin Archive, Korea's largest online education piracy ring suspected of illegally copying and distributing 16,000 textbooks, online lessons and test papers over the course of two years [MINISTRY OF CULTURE, SPORTS AND TOURISM]

The ministry will further expand the investigation to students who uploaded their own material and take measures depending on the nature and gravity of their involvement.
 
“Copyright infringement in the online space is a severe crime that damages the efforts of creators and disrupts a healthy content industry,” said Jung Hyang-mi, director-general for copyright at the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. “The Culture Ministry will track down illegal activities that take advantage of anonymous channels such as Telegram and take firm and fair measures so that creators' rights are properly protected.”

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]


