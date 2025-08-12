 Two people are spotted at edge of high-rise rooftop in Busan, prompting police dispatch
Published: 12 Aug. 2025, 19:34
A man and a woman were spotted sitting on the edge of a high-rise rooftop in Busan, JTBC's ″Crime Chief″ reported on Aug. 11. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Two people were spotted sitting on the edge of a high-rise rooftop in Busan, prompting a police dispatch. The pair later told officers they were “just getting some fresh air.”
 
According to JTBC’s "Crime Chief" on Aug. 11, a person who runs a business in Busanjin District went up to his building’s rooftop and saw a young man and woman perched on the railing of a nearby high-rise.
 

In a photo that a witness took, the man appears to have both legs dangling over the edge, while the woman rests her head on his legs and lies curled up.
 
The witness said the two stayed there for a long time, so he went back to his office and called police and firefighters, fearing for their safety. The pair came down only after officers arrived on the scene.
 
“Not long ago, there was a case of a high school girl jumping in Busan, and now they say they’re just out there to get some air?” the witness said. “I was furious. I never want to see something like that happen again.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom staff.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
Two people are spotted at edge of high-rise rooftop in Busan, prompting police dispatch

