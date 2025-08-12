 Woman accused of beating drunk husband to death arrested in Pohang
Woman accused of beating drunk husband to death arrested in Pohang

Published: 12 Aug. 2025, 18:48
[JOONGANG ILBO]

A woman in her 40s was arrested for allegedly beating her intoxicated husband to death in Pohang, North Gyeongsang, police said Tuesday.
 
According to the Pohang Nambu Police Precinct, the incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 9 on a road in front of an apartment complex in Ocheon-eup, Nam District.
 

The woman allegedly assaulted her husband, also in his 40s, after he lay on the ground and refused to get up while intoxicated from drinking together earlier.
 
A bystander who witnessed the assault reported it to police, who arrested the woman at the scene.
 
Police sought an arrest warrant for the suspect on Aug. 10, but prosecutors rejected the request, citing a lack of flight risk.
 
The woman will be sent to the prosecution for further investigation.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom staff.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
