Back and forth

The government’s plan to lower the capital gains tax threshold for major shareholders from 5 billion won ($3.6 million) to 1 billion won has drawn investor backlash and exposed a split with the parliament-controlling Democratic Party (DP). The Ministry of Economy and Finance says the move would reverse what it calls a “tax cut for the wealthy” by the previous administration. On Aug. 10, the DP expressed concern, with policy chief Han Jeoung-ae urging no change. The presidential office said on Aug. 12 it will await further party-government coordination, leaving markets uncertain over the policy’s fate. [PARK YONG-SEOK]