Thirty-six years after ‘Happiness Does Not Come from Grades’

Director Hur Jin-ho’s film “A Normal Family” was recently listed by U.S. pop culture magazine Variety as one of the “Top 10 Films of the First Half of 2025.” The movie, which failed to attract audiences when released in Korea last autumn, has belatedly received critical recognition overseas.The story centers on two brothers: Jae-wan (Sol Kyung-gu), a lawyer, and Jae-gyu (Jang Dong-gun), a doctor. The plot begins when Jae-wan’s high school–aged daughter Hye-yoon (Hong Ye-ji) and Jae-gyu’s son Si-ho (Kim Jeong-cheol) drunkenly assault a homeless man, leaving him in critical condition. Once the brothers learn their children are responsible, they face a moral dilemma. Would covering up the crime truly be in their children’s best interest? The film ends with a shocking twist and poses the question to viewers: What would you do?Parents in the audience may have focused most on the teenagers’ behavior. Why would children who lack nothing go so far? Si-ho, newly relocated to Gangnam, is caught in the grind of Daechi-dong’s cram school circuit, facing academic pressure and school bullying. Hye-yoon is sharp and academically strong but secretly engages in rebellious behavior. Both seem like time bombs.When Jae-wan tells Hye-yoon the homeless man has died, she responds, “Then it’s all over now,” and asks for the sports car he promised as a reward for getting into a top U.S. university. Only then does Jae-wan realize the incident cannot simply be buried.Jae-gyu’s wife Yeon-gyeong (Kim Hee-ae) embodies adult hypocrisy, trying to cover up her child’s crime and forging an award certificate in the name of her volunteer group to give to her niece Hye-yoon. The scene underscores how parents themselves contribute to the moral numbness and misconduct of their children.The forces shaping these teenagers into “monsters” are parental obsession with their own children and an unwavering fixation on grades. The film mirrors a society in which children grow sick, lashing out violently or turning to self-harm. More than three in ten middle and high school students in Korea have considered suicide, according to the Korea Youth Policy Institute.Korea has the highest youth suicide rate in the world, at 7.9 per 100,000 — more than twice the OECD average. While accidents or illness are the leading causes of death among teenagers in other countries, here it is suicide. The most significant factor is the intensifying pressure of university entrance exams.From the so-called “age four exams” to “age seven exams,” Korean society pushes children into competition too early. More than 300,000 students sought psychiatric help last year due to extreme stress, and in Gangnam, securing an appointment at a mental health clinic is notoriously difficult.Yet society remains indifferent to children’s pain. The tragedies of youth suicide fade quickly from public memory, replaced by renewed pressure to study.In the age of artificial intelligence, competitiveness will rest on curiosity, creativity, critical thinking and emotional intelligence. Many know that rote learning and the traditional university system are outdated, yet blind faith in the idea that a prestigious degree ensures a successful life — and a vague fear of failure — keeps parents pushing their children harder.Son Seong-eun, a psychiatrist who has counseled teenagers in Daechi-dong for 20 years, told the JoongAng Ilbo, “Our society makes even high-achieving students lose their enthusiasm, and channels creative children into a few professions like medicine or law. The children are unhappy, the parents are unhappy, and there is no guarantee of success. Yet people are brainwashed into believing there are only a few true paths, and they run toward them.”The film “Happiness Does Not Come from Grades” (1989) was released 36 years ago, telling the story of Eun-ju (Lee Mi-yeon), a student driven to suicide by parental pressure over grades. It struck a deep chord at the time.Since then, the fixation on grades has only hardened, and admission to elite universities has become the ultimate goal. What is more tragic is that many of those who once wept watching the film — members of Generation X — are now “helicopter” or “curling” parents pushing their own children into the same academic hell.“Three decades on, happiness has been proven to depend on grades, children aim only for medical school, and the birth rate has fallen to 0.7,” reads one pointed comment on a film portal. “Those who once blamed the older generation for creating this system are now parents repeating the same mistakes. That’s the irony.”Before debating how to raise the birth rate, perhaps society should first ensure it does not drive its children to suicide.