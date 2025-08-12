Tuesday’s fortune: Open minds and steady hearts bring clarity and calm
Published: 12 Aug. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 West
🔹 Avoid physical injury — move carefully.
🔹 You may feel slighted or unappreciated.
🔹 Even if you want to speak up, hold your tongue.
🔹 Don’t let trusted people disappoint you.
🔹 Watch for lost or broken items.
🔹 Stay mindful to avoid nagging or criticism.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Tolerance | 🧭 East
🔹 Choose greens over meat for your diet.
🔹 Avoid overeating — opt for healthy food.
🔹 Overlook minor faults in others.
🔹 Think ahead — anticipate outcomes.
🔹 Put yourself in others’ shoes.
🔹 Affirm and support others’ ideas.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 South
🔹 Avoid favoritism or biased thinking.
🔹 Let go of fixed ideas — stay open-minded.
🔹 Stay balanced in how you act or respond.
🔹 Tackle your responsibilities proactively.
🔹 Life is a constant competition — stay sharp.
🔹 Keep others’ secrets to maintain trust.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 East
🔹 A peaceful day awaits.
🔹 The more family, the richer the day.
🔹 Emotional connections will flourish.
🔹 Seek growth through cooperation.
🔹 Support flows from above and below.
🔹 Unity leads to success — stand together.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Understanding | 🧭 South
🔹 Find something simple to keep your hands busy.
🔹 Support what will grow strong in the future.
🔹 Understand people to work well with them.
🔹 No outcome exists without a cause.
🔹 Don’t call it quits until it’s truly over.
🔹 Research thoroughly — knowledge is power.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Blood is thicker than water — cherish family.
🔹 Familiar tools bring comfort.
🔹 Old routines may work better than new ideas.
🔹 Align with those in authority.
🔹 You might get to do what you enjoy today.
🔹 Learn something valuable and grow.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 A youthful, timeless energy fills the day.
🔹 Chase both your goals and your values.
🔹 Small joys may come from unexpected places.
🔹 Act now — don’t postpone.
🔹 Say yes rather than no.
🔹 Your image may receive a boost.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Rainbow (mixed) | 🧭 North
🔹 People matter more than possessions.
🔹 Saving is good, but smart spending matters too.
🔹 An unexpected expense may arise.
🔹 Seeing is not always believing.
🔹 Use reason, not emotion, to act wisely.
🔹 Don’t confuse politeness for romantic interest.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 East
🔹 You may attract luck in both wealth and people.
🔹 Fortunate news or good food may brighten the day.
🔹 You might receive recognition or benefits.
🔹 Financial growth is possible — explore investments.
🔹 Face the day with confidence and passion.
🔹 Passion is the privilege of youth — embrace it.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 You may feel proud of how your children have grown.
🔹 You might hear from a relative today.
🔹 Plans proceed smoothly like wind in your sails.
🔹 You'll feel inspired and ready to work.
🔹 Your image may improve — hope grows.
🔹 It's a great day to go shopping.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Favorable | 🧭 South
🔹 Eat healthy and care of your physical wellbeing.
🔹 A spouse understands you better than anyone.
🔹 A person or object may catch your attention.
🔹 Listening to your partner brings peace at home.
🔹 Recharge your romantic energy.
🔹 Is it love, or just friendship? You'll wonder.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 West
🔹 Embrace the rhythm of your daily routine.
🔹 Family ties bring the greatest joy.
🔹 You may get the chance to mentor someone.
🔹 Either help someone or receive needed support.
🔹 Seek advice from someone experienced.
🔹 Trust and follow the guidance of your elders.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love and overall fortune.
