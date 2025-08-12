Korea set to play int'l friendly against Brazil in October, Brazilian media says
Published: 12 Aug. 2025, 09:26
The Korean national team may be playing a friendly against Brazil in Seoul in October.
Brazilian outlet Globo reported on Sunday that Brazil will play a friendly against Korea in Seoul on Oct. 10 and another against Japan in Tokyo on Oct. 14.
The Brazilian Football Confederation has reportedly signed an agreement for the two friendlies against Korea and Japan, with official announcements still to be made. The Korea Football Association has yet to announce the friendly as of press time Tuesday.
Korea last faced Brazil in the round of 16 at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, which ended with a 4-1 win to the South American side. The two also went head-to-head in a friendly in Seoul in June 2022, with Brazil grabbing a 5-1 victory.
Brazil will be competing at the 2026 World Cup, which would mark their 23rd straight World Cup appearance. The squad, now led by former Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, includes regular picks such as Vinicius Junior and Neymar.
Brazil and Korea have played head-to-head eight times, with the Taeguk Warriors having secured only one win in a 1993 friendly thanks to a winner from Kim Do-hoon.
The two countries' last friendly in Seoul drew massive attention from football fans, seeing 64,872 fans at Seoul World Cup Stadium.
Before the Brazil friendly, Korea will travel to the United States to face the hosts on Sept. 7 and Mexico on Sept. 10 for a two-friendly series. Another friendly against Paraguay in Korea is also scheduled for Oct. 14.
Korea may also host defending World Cup champions Argentina in November, as the South American side are also reportedly planning to play a friendly against Japan. This could allow them to visit Korea also. International sides usually play both Korea and Japan when they travel to the region.
The Korean national team, led by manager Hong Myung-bo, only has friendlies left to test out their tactics and possible new picks before the 2026 World Cup kicks out next summer.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom staff.
BY PARK RIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)