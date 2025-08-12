 Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, Georgina Rodriguez, announces their engagement
Published: 12 Aug. 2025, 14:11
Cristiano Ronaldo poses with his partner, model Georgina Rodriguez, in Madrid on July 29, 2019. [AP/YONHAP]

Footballing legend Cristiano Ronaldo and his long-term partner, Georgina Rodriguez, are engaged.
 
The 31-year-old Rodriguez announced the news on Instagram on Monday with a photograph showing a ring on her finger.
 

“Yes, I do,” read the caption in Spanish. “In this and in all my lives.”
 
Rodriguez and the 40-year-old Ronaldo have two daughters together. She has also helped to raise Ronaldo’s other three children. The couple lost one of their newborn twins, a boy, in 2022.
 
Ronaldo met Rodriguez in 2016 when she worked at a Gucci store in Madrid.
 
The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star now plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

AP
