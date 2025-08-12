Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, Georgina Rodriguez, announces their engagement
Published: 12 Aug. 2025, 14:11
Footballing legend Cristiano Ronaldo and his long-term partner, Georgina Rodriguez, are engaged.
The 31-year-old Rodriguez announced the news on Instagram on Monday with a photograph showing a ring on her finger.
“Yes, I do,” read the caption in Spanish. “In this and in all my lives.”
Rodriguez and the 40-year-old Ronaldo have two daughters together. She has also helped to raise Ronaldo’s other three children. The couple lost one of their newborn twins, a boy, in 2022.
Ronaldo met Rodriguez in 2016 when she worked at a Gucci store in Madrid.
The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star now plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.
AP
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)